Business News Report
December 10, 2023

GFO-X Secures $30m Series B Funding from M&G Investments to Boost Digital Asset Derivatives Market

by
Published: December 10, 2023 at 10:43 pm Updated: December 10, 2023 at 11:06 pm
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 10, 2023 at 10:43 pm

In Brief

GFO-X $30m Series B funding, led by M&G Investments, enhances the UK’s position in the regulated digital asset derivatives market.

GFO-X Secures $30m Series B Funding from M&G Investments to Boost Digital Asset Derivatives Market

Global Futures and Options Ltd (GFO-X), the UK’s premier regulated trading venue for digital asset derivatives, raised $30 million in a Series B funding round.

The round was led by M&G Investments, the asset management giant with £332 billion under management, part of M&G plc.

M&G Investments’ decision to lead this funding round and join the Board of GFO-X Holdings underscores their belief in the potential of regulated digital assets.

The investment aims to stimulate growth in the emerging digital asset derivatives sector. It focuses on ensuring that the trading and clearing of these derivatives take place in a regulated and secure environment. Observers view this move as a vote of confidence in GFO-X’s approach and its future in the digital asset market.

GFO-X has made notable strides in addressing the needs of large institutional players in the digital asset space. Their focus on a regulated platform provides these institutions with the assurance of a secure trading venue. GFO-X’s regulation-first approach has already earned them trust and credibility among the largest institutions.

In April 2023, GFO-X formed a partnership with LCH SA, a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group. GFO-X and LCH SA are collaborating to create LCH DigitalAssetClear, a new service for clearing digital asset derivatives. This service, which is currently pending regulatory approval, will specialize in counterparty credit, risk management, and settlement.

GFO-X Aims to Set New Standards

Jeremy Punnett, Portfolio Manager at M&G, highlighted the investment, noting that regulated trading venues are critical for the growth of the crypto derivatives trading market. He emphasized the UK’s potential as a global hub for crypto asset technology and investment.

Arnab Sen, CEO of GFO-X, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the crucial role of evolving regulations in integrating digital assets into mainstream finance. He also highlighted the complexities in developing a regulated financial market ecosystem for digital assets.

CEO of LCH SA, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with GFO-X, aiming to provide a regulated marketplace for Bitcoin index futures and options.

This partnership demonstrates LCH SA’s dedication to becoming a prominent international clearing house. It also focuses on the safe growth and development of the digital asset class.

GFO-X’s successful funding round and partnerships mark a pivotal moment in the digital asset derivatives market. GFO-X is on a mission to transform the digital asset trading landscape. It plans to achieve this by enhancing liquidity, connecting institutions, and mitigating risks.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Extended Reality (XR) is Reshaping Business Dynamics: a Paradigm Shift in Training and Operations

by Victor Dey
December 08, 2023

Balmain and Space Runners Announce Generative AI-Powered Sneaker Collaboration with Ant Kai

by Victor Dey
December 08, 2023

Insilico Medicine Advances AI-Designed IBD Drug ISM5411 to ‘First-in-Human’ Trial

by Victor Dey
December 07, 2023

“Future of Bitcoin Mining Relies on AI and IoT Integration” reveals Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether

by Victor Dey
December 06, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

YTL Power International and Nvidia to Sign $4.3 Billion Deal for AI Infrastructure in Malaysia

by Alisa Davidson
December 08, 2023

Starknet Foundation Distributes 1.8 Billion STRK Tokens in User Rewards and Rebates

by Alisa Davidson
December 08, 2023

Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) Predicts Crypto Trends for 2024 in ‘Big Ideas’ Report

by Alisa Davidson
December 08, 2023

Elon Musk Announces Grok AI Beta Availability for All X Premium+ Users in the US

by Nik Asti
December 08, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
YTL Power International and Nvidia to Sign $4.3 Billion Deal for AI Infrastructure in Malaysia
News Report Technology
YTL Power International and Nvidia to Sign $4.3 Billion Deal for AI Infrastructure in Malaysia
by Alisa Davidson
December 8, 2023
Starknet Foundation Distributes 1.8 Billion STRK Tokens in User Rewards and Rebates
News Report Technology
Starknet Foundation Distributes 1.8 Billion STRK Tokens in User Rewards and Rebates
by Alisa Davidson
December 8, 2023
Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) Predicts Crypto Trends for 2024 in ‘Big Ideas’ Report
News Report Technology
Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) Predicts Crypto Trends for 2024 in ‘Big Ideas’ Report
by Alisa Davidson
December 8, 2023
Elon Musk Announces Grok AI Beta Availability for All X Premium+ Users in the US
Business News Report Technology
Elon Musk Announces Grok AI Beta Availability for All X Premium+ Users in the US
by Nik Asti
December 8, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.