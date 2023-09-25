Getty Images Debuts ‘Commercially Safe’ Generative AI Image Creation Tool

by Cindy Tan by Victor Dey In Brief Getty Images launched a generative AI image-creation tool trained from its library of visual content. Generative AI by Getty Images is trained on the Edify model architecture, which is part of NVIDIA Picasso.

Visual content marketplace Getty Images, today announced the launch of Generative AI by Getty Images. This news comes after Getty Images recently banned the submission of AI-generated content onto its platform over fears of legal challenges.

According to the company, the new generative AI image-creation tool is designed to be commercially safe. Getty asserts that users will have complete protection and usage rights for the images they incorporate into their visual content when utilizing the tool.

“We’re excited to launch a tool that harnesses the power of generative AI to address our customers’ commercial needs while respecting the intellectual property of creators,” Craig Peters, CEO at Getty Images, said in a statement. “We’ve worked hard to develop a responsible tool that gives customers confidence in visuals produced by generative AI for commercial purposes.”

Generative AI by Getty Images is trained on the Edify model architecture, which is part of NVIDIA Picasso — a foundry for generative AI models for visual design. The company said the tool has been trained using only Getty Images’ extensive creative library, which includes exclusive premium content and offers full indemnification for commercial usage.

To create an image, users can simply input a text prompt. All of the prompts, generated images and feedback from users will all be used in retrain the AI model.

Getty Images asserts that customers who create and download visuals using the tool will be granted its standard royalty-free license. This encompasses representations and warranties, unlimited indemnification, and the perpetual, worldwide, non-exclusive right to use the content in all forms of media.

Furthermore, any content generated through the tool will not be integrated into the existing Getty Images and iStock content libraries for licensing by others. Contributors will be also compensated for the inclusion of their content in the training dataset.

“We’ve listened to customers about the swift growth of generative AI – and have heard both excitement and hesitation – and tried to be intentional around how we developed our own tool,” said Grant Farhall, Chief Product Officer at Getty Images.

Getty Images’ Generative AI is now accessible directly on GettyImages.com. Customers can choose to incorporate this tool into their current workflows or applications through its API.

The company said that in the near future, users will be able to customize Generative AI by Getty Images by integrating proprietary data.

