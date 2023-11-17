Markets News Report
November 17, 2023

German Bundestag Member Joana Cotar Proposes Legislation to Recognize Bitcoin as Legal Tender

Victor Dey
In Brief

German Bundestag member Joana Cotar advocated for recognizing Bitcoin as legal tender in Germany, proposing a legal framework that balances innovation with regulation.

 

German Bundestag Member Joana Cotar Proposes Legislation to Recognize Bitcoin as Legal Tender

Joana Cotar, a prominent figure in the German federal parliament — Bundestag, has ignited a fierce discussion within the country’s financial sector with her support for recognizing Bitcoin as legal tender in Germany.

In an eye-opening interview, she shared her vision of incorporating bitcoin into the mainstream of German finance, marking a significant shift in the nation’s monetary approach.

Cotar is spearheading a pioneering “preliminary examination” aimed at developing a legal framework to formally recognize Bitcoin. Her focus is on creating a balanced regulatory environment that combats risks like money laundering and tax evasion associated with BTC, without hampering its innovative and liberating features.

To push her agenda, Cotar has introduced the “Bitcoin in the Bundestag” initiative. The educational effort targets her parliamentary colleagues, aiming to enhance their understanding of bitcoin’s benefits. It is designed to pave the way for informed legislative decisions.

Unlike broader crypto discussions, Cotar’s initiative uniquely concentrates on bitcoin’s role in society and its technological distinctions from other cryptocurrencies.

However, Cotar’s stance firmly opposes the introduction of digital Euro, favoring bitcoin for its decentralized nature and potential to safeguard financial freedom and privacy. She expressed concerns over surveillance risks and central bank overreach with a digital Euro, advocating for a financial system that respects citizen privacy.

Implications for Bitcoin’s Value and Global Influence

Envisioning a future where bitcoin is integrated into Germany’s regulatory framework, Cotar proposes its use for taxes and fees and even suggests bitcoin mining to stabilize the power grid.

This approach could transform Germany into a leading nation in decentralized digital currency adoption. It sets a precedent for other countries to follow in adopting similar measures.

Cotar’s proposal, if implemented, could significantly impact Bitcoin’s demand and value. The endorsement by a major economy like Germany might also enhance bitcoin’s legitimacy and attract more investors. T

Germany’s economic clout could also influence global perspectives on BTC, potentially leading to a stable and upward price trajectory for bitcoin.

