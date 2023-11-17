German Bundestag Member Joana Cotar Proposes Legislation to Recognize Bitcoin as Legal Tender

Share this article







by Nik Asti by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief German Bundestag member Joana Cotar advocated for recognizing Bitcoin as legal tender in Germany, proposing a legal framework that balances innovation with regulation.

Joana Cotar, a prominent figure in the German federal parliament — Bundestag, has ignited a fierce discussion within the country’s financial sector with her support for recognizing Bitcoin as legal tender in Germany.

In an eye-opening interview, she shared her vision of incorporating bitcoin into the mainstream of German finance, marking a significant shift in the nation’s monetary approach.

Cotar is spearheading a pioneering “preliminary examination” aimed at developing a legal framework to formally recognize Bitcoin. Her focus is on creating a balanced regulatory environment that combats risks like money laundering and tax evasion associated with BTC, without hampering its innovative and liberating features.

Crafting a Legal Framework for Bitcoin

To push her agenda, Cotar has introduced the “Bitcoin in the Bundestag” initiative. The educational effort targets her parliamentary colleagues, aiming to enhance their understanding of bitcoin’s benefits. It is designed to pave the way for informed legislative decisions.

Unlike broader crypto discussions, Cotar’s initiative uniquely concentrates on bitcoin’s role in society and its technological distinctions from other cryptocurrencies.

NEW: 🇩🇪 German parliament member Joana Cotar says “we need to promote the freedom aspects of #Bitcoin.”



“This includes preventing excessive regulation to maximize the benefits of Bitcoin.” 👏 https://t.co/TF6G5Qfgku — Marcus Frederick Nero (@Marcus_F_Nero) November 16, 2023

However, Cotar’s stance firmly opposes the introduction of digital Euro, favoring bitcoin for its decentralized nature and potential to safeguard financial freedom and privacy. She expressed concerns over surveillance risks and central bank overreach with a digital Euro, advocating for a financial system that respects citizen privacy.

Implications for Bitcoin’s Value and Global Influence

Envisioning a future where bitcoin is integrated into Germany’s regulatory framework, Cotar proposes its use for taxes and fees and even suggests bitcoin mining to stabilize the power grid.

This approach could transform Germany into a leading nation in decentralized digital currency adoption. It sets a precedent for other countries to follow in adopting similar measures.

Cotar’s proposal, if implemented, could significantly impact Bitcoin’s demand and value. The endorsement by a major economy like Germany might also enhance bitcoin’s legitimacy and attract more investors. T

Germany’s economic clout could also influence global perspectives on BTC, potentially leading to a stable and upward price trajectory for bitcoin.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies. More articles Nik Asti