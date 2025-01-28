en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
Business News Report Technology
January 28, 2025

Gate Ventures Joins Morph VC Collective To Accelerate Mainstream Blockchain Solutions

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: January 28, 2025 at 12:10 pm Updated: January 28, 2025 at 5:32 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: January 28, 2025 at 12:10 pm

In Brief

Gate Ventures joins the Morph Venture Capital Collective to expand its blockchain portfolio, with a focus on the Morph ecosystem, which is dedicated to promoting the adoption of blockchain technology.

Gate Ventures Unveils Morph VC Collective Membership, Aiming To Accelerate Mainstream Blockchain Solutions

Venture capital arm of Gate.io, Gate Ventures announced its membership in the newly launched Morph Venture Capital Collective, a distinguished network of leading venture capital firms backing innovative consumer blockchain projects. This collaboration will allow Gate Ventures to broaden its blockchain portfolio, with a specific focus on the Morph ecosystem, which is dedicated to promoting the widespread adoption of blockchain technology.

“We’re excited to be part of the Morph VC Collective, a key initiative that aligns with our mission to support blockchain innovation,” said Kevin Yang, Managing Partner of Gate Ventures, in a written statement. “By collaborating with other leading VCs, we’re helping bridge the gap between groundbreaking blockchain projects and the resources they need to succeed. Morph’s ecosystem is primed to drive the next wave of consumer adoption, and we are proud to be part of this transformative movement,” he added.

The Morph VC Collective is focused on connecting promising blockchain projects with a network of respected venture capitalists, such as Pantera Capital, Spartan Group, Foresight Ventures, and now, Gate Ventures. By joining this collaborative initiative, Gate Ventures will help advance the collective’s goal of supporting the sustainable growth of consumer blockchain applications, offering funding, strategic partnerships, and mentorship to accelerate the development and market access of emerging projects.

Morph‘s initiative will give blockchain projects within its ecosystem valuable exposure to top investors and guidance to navigate their early stages of growth. Projects will be evaluated based on factors like technical feasibility, team composition, scalability, and market potential, ensuring that the most promising applications receive the support they need to succeed.

As part of this partnership, Gate Ventures will also gain access to a carefully curated pipeline of high-potential projects within the Morph ecosystem, further reinforcing its commitment to identifying and supporting the next generation of blockchain applications.

“We’re excited to welcome Gate Ventures to the Morph VC Collective. Their addition further strengthens our network of strategic partners working to accelerate mainstream blockchain adoption,” said Cecilia Hsueh, CEO of Morph, in a written statement. “Together with our growing coalition of leading VCs, we’re building a robust support system that empowers teams to create impactful consumer applications,” she added.

Gate Ventures: Redefining Social And Financial Interactions By Supporting Web3 Development

Gate Ventures, the venture capital arm of Gate.io, focuses on investments in decentralized infrastructure, middleware, and applications designed to transform the world in the Web 3.0 era. Collaborating with industry leaders worldwide, Gate Ventures supports promising teams and startups that have the vision and capabilities to redefine social and financial interactions.

Recently, Gate Ventures announced an $8.5 million investment in the BugsCoin ecosystem to accelerate the development of the ANTTALK trading platform and the BGSC token, both critical components of the ecosystem. Additionally, Gate Ventures has committed $20 million to the BNB Incubation Alliance (BIA), a global initiative launched by BNB Chain and Binance Labs to foster the growth of emerging blockchain projects and drive the widespread adoption of Web3 technologies.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

SSV Network Rolls Out ‘SSV2.0’ Based Applications Protocol, Unlocking Validator Yield

by Alisa Davidson
January 28, 2025

National DigiFoundry Workgroup Introduces Guide For Secure Information Sharing, Pioneering Web3

by Alisa Davidson
January 28, 2025

DeepSeek’s Meteoric Rise Shakes the Foundations of Global AI Dominance

by Victoria d'Este
January 28, 2025

BounceBit Integrates Bridged USDC And Introduces USDC Yield Generation, Unlocking New Opportunities For Users

by Alisa Davidson
January 28, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

SSV Network Rolls Out ‘SSV2.0’ Based Applications Protocol, Unlocking Validator Yield

by Alisa Davidson
January 28, 2025

National DigiFoundry Workgroup Introduces Guide For Secure Information Sharing, Pioneering Web3

by Alisa Davidson
January 28, 2025

BounceBit Integrates Bridged USDC And Introduces USDC Yield Generation, Unlocking New Opportunities For Users

by Alisa Davidson
January 28, 2025

Starknet To Launch STRK Staking Phase 2 In Q2

by Alisa Davidson
January 28, 2025

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
SSV Network Rolls Out ‘SSV2.0’ Based Applications Protocol, Unlocking Validator Yield
News Report Technology
SSV Network Rolls Out ‘SSV2.0’ Based Applications Protocol, Unlocking Validator Yield
by Alisa Davidson
January 28, 2025
National DigiFoundry Workgroup Introduces Guide For Secure Information Sharing, Pioneering Web3
Business News Report Technology
National DigiFoundry Workgroup Introduces Guide For Secure Information Sharing, Pioneering Web3
by Alisa Davidson
January 28, 2025
DeepSeek’s Meteoric Rise Shakes the Foundations of Global AI Dominance
Opinion Business Markets Software Technology
DeepSeek’s Meteoric Rise Shakes the Foundations of Global AI Dominance
by Victoria d'Este
January 28, 2025
BounceBit Integrates Bridged USDC And Introduces USDC Yield Generation, Unlocking New Opportunities For Users
News Report Technology
BounceBit Integrates Bridged USDC And Introduces USDC Yield Generation, Unlocking New Opportunities For Users
by Alisa Davidson
January 28, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.