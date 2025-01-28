Gate Ventures Joins Morph VC Collective To Accelerate Mainstream Blockchain Solutions

In Brief Gate Ventures joins the Morph Venture Capital Collective to expand its blockchain portfolio, with a focus on the Morph ecosystem, which is dedicated to promoting the adoption of blockchain technology.

Venture capital arm of Gate.io, Gate Ventures announced its membership in the newly launched Morph Venture Capital Collective, a distinguished network of leading venture capital firms backing innovative consumer blockchain projects. This collaboration will allow Gate Ventures to broaden its blockchain portfolio, with a specific focus on the Morph ecosystem, which is dedicated to promoting the widespread adoption of blockchain technology.

“We’re excited to be part of the Morph VC Collective, a key initiative that aligns with our mission to support blockchain innovation,” said Kevin Yang, Managing Partner of Gate Ventures, in a written statement. “By collaborating with other leading VCs, we’re helping bridge the gap between groundbreaking blockchain projects and the resources they need to succeed. Morph’s ecosystem is primed to drive the next wave of consumer adoption, and we are proud to be part of this transformative movement,” he added.

The Morph VC Collective is focused on connecting promising blockchain projects with a network of respected venture capitalists, such as Pantera Capital, Spartan Group, Foresight Ventures, and now, Gate Ventures. By joining this collaborative initiative, Gate Ventures will help advance the collective’s goal of supporting the sustainable growth of consumer blockchain applications, offering funding, strategic partnerships, and mentorship to accelerate the development and market access of emerging projects.

Morph‘s initiative will give blockchain projects within its ecosystem valuable exposure to top investors and guidance to navigate their early stages of growth. Projects will be evaluated based on factors like technical feasibility, team composition, scalability, and market potential, ensuring that the most promising applications receive the support they need to succeed.

As part of this partnership, Gate Ventures will also gain access to a carefully curated pipeline of high-potential projects within the Morph ecosystem, further reinforcing its commitment to identifying and supporting the next generation of blockchain applications.

“We’re excited to welcome Gate Ventures to the Morph VC Collective. Their addition further strengthens our network of strategic partners working to accelerate mainstream blockchain adoption,” said Cecilia Hsueh, CEO of Morph, in a written statement. “Together with our growing coalition of leading VCs, we’re building a robust support system that empowers teams to create impactful consumer applications,” she added.

Gate Ventures: Redefining Social And Financial Interactions By Supporting Web3 Development

Gate Ventures, the venture capital arm of Gate.io, focuses on investments in decentralized infrastructure, middleware, and applications designed to transform the world in the Web 3.0 era. Collaborating with industry leaders worldwide, Gate Ventures supports promising teams and startups that have the vision and capabilities to redefine social and financial interactions.

Recently, Gate Ventures announced an $8.5 million investment in the BugsCoin ecosystem to accelerate the development of the ANTTALK trading platform and the BGSC token, both critical components of the ecosystem. Additionally, Gate Ventures has committed $20 million to the BNB Incubation Alliance (BIA), a global initiative launched by BNB Chain and Binance Labs to foster the growth of emerging blockchain projects and drive the widespread adoption of Web3 technologies.

