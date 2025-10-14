Gate Launches Futures Points Airdrop Public Beta To Boost Engagement And Reward Participation Across Its Trading Ecosystem

In Brief Gate has launched the “Futures Points Airdrop Public Beta,” allowing users to earn rewards by accumulating futures points and participate in a broader ecosystem incentive program.

Cryptocurrency trading platform Gate announced the launch of its “Futures Points Airdrop Public Beta,” providing a limited-time airdrop opportunity to all registered users. The initiative is designed around the principle that “everyone can participate, and points equate to benefits,” allowing users to accumulate basic futures points to claim token airdrops and potentially share in a total reward pool of 3,500 GT.

According to official information from the platform, the system will begin calculating futures points on October 14, 2025, at 08:00 (UTC), and the airdrop claiming period will take place from October 16, 2025, 10:00 to October 17, 2025, 10:00 (UTC). The event will be accessible through both the Gate App (version V7.24 or above) and the web platform. Any user holding one or more Gate futures points is eligible to participate, with each participant able to claim 0.12 GT on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition, Gate will randomly select 100 users who successfully claim the airdrop to share a bonus reward valued at $1,000.

In order to further encourage adoption of the futures points system, the platform will provide a special incentive for new users. Upon redeeming their first futures points, new participants will receive an additional 50 USDT position experience voucher through the airdrop.

Gate’s Futures Points System To Enhance User Engagement And Incentivize Participation Across Its Trading Ecosystem

The futures points system on the Gate platform is a metric designed to evaluate user activity based on futures trading behavior, asset holdings, and overall engagement. These points reflect a user’s trading performance over the past 15 days and provide a measurable indicator of participation. The introduction of this system represents a strategic step in the platform’s efforts to develop user incentive mechanisms and enhance the trading ecosystem, offering users quantifiable evidence of their engagement. Over time, futures points are expected to serve not only as a measure of trading activity but also as a qualifying factor for participation in platform airdrops, TGE subscriptions, and other ecosystem initiatives. Gate has also launched the decentralized trading platform Gate Perp DEX, which prioritizes high liquidity and aims to deliver fast, transparent, and secure decentralized derivatives trading for users worldwide. The futures points system is planned to integrate with Gate Perp DEX in the future, further extending user privileges and engagement opportunities.

Through the public beta of the futures points airdrop, Gate is encouraging broader user participation in the ecosystem in an accessible and flexible manner, enabling users to share in the platform’s growth and benefits. By rewarding users according to their trading activity, the system fosters a more interactive and committed user community, demonstrating Gate’s ongoing commitment to product innovation and user experience enhancement. Leveraging its established presence in the cryptocurrency sector, Gate continues to transform users from traders into co-creators within the Web3 ecosystem through an open product architecture and meaningful incentive mechanisms, collectively exploring long-term value creation in the crypto space.

