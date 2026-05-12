Gate Exchange Roundup: CIS Expansion, Ethereum Derivatives, And A Wave Of Product Launches

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate expands globally with fiat on-ramps, strong derivatives growth, SOL staking above 564K, upgraded prediction markets, commodities trading surge, and new ecosystem products boosting engagement.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate continues to expand its footprint on multiple fronts this week. The platform has rolled out localized fiat on-ramps across CIS countries, lowering the barrier for users in the region to move between domestic currencies and crypto. Meanwhile, Gate is cementing its position as a serious derivatives venue, with its Ethereum futures open interest now ranking among the highest of any exchange outside Binance.

Rounding out a busy stretch of product development, Gate has unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its prediction markets offering, introducing smarter market discovery tools, a revamped trading interface, a new “Breaking” section for fast-moving events, and expanded sports instruments including point spreads and totals — signaling the platform’s ambitions well beyond conventional crypto trading.

Staking and Yield on Gate

On the earn side, Gate’s SOL staking program has hit a new milestone, with total staked Solana surpassing 564,100 SOL while the annual percentage rate climbs to 8.50%. The figure reflects growing appetite for on-platform staking solutions as users look to put idle assets to work without leaving the exchange ecosystem.

Commodities and Macro-Driven Trading

Gate’s futures suite is drawing attention beyond crypto. With gold and silver diverging on macro signals, the exchange’s metal futures open interest remains among the highest in the industry, offering traders instruments to navigate the precious metals spread. Similarly, escalating uncertainty in the Middle East has reignited demand for oil exposure — Gate’s crude oil futures for both WTI (XTI) and Brent (XBR) contracts are reportedly ranking first industry-wide by trading volume, as traders scramble to position around energy market volatility.

Prediction Markets: More Than Politics

Beyond the platform upgrade announced today, Gate’s prediction markets are surfacing some notable signals. The probability of a 2026 Hantavirus pandemic, as priced by the market, has fallen to approximately 7% — a data point that illustrates how the product is evolving into a real-time sentiment gauge on global macro and health risks, not just crypto price outcomes.

Trading Competitions and Community Incentives

Gate’s WCTC Season 8 global trading championship continues to gain traction, having surpassed $25 billion in cumulative trading volume while unlocking a 980,000 USDT prize pool across its Solo, Team, and Champions Showdown tracks. Complementing this, Gate Alpha’s Phase 37 hot token trading competition is live, offering participants a share of a $110,000 airdrop, and the Convert Lucky Draw Phase 15 gives users a chance to win GT tokens and up to $200 by trading as little as $1.

Live Streaming and Community Features

On the social side, Gate Live has introduced Private Mode Live Rooms, enabling streamers to create invite-only content spaces for core audiences — a move aimed at fostering higher-quality, more targeted interactions. The platform’s Carnival Phase 21 event also continues, featuring hardware prizes including a DJI Action Camera alongside GT token rewards.

Gate and DEX Expansion

Rounding things out, Gate DEX has launched its BountyDrop for the Aether Network airdrop event, extending the exchange’s decentralized infrastructure push and giving on-chain users another reason to engage with Gate’s broader ecosystem.

Taken together, this week’s announcements paint a picture of an exchange pushing well beyond its crypto-trading roots. From commodity futures and staking yields to prediction markets and private live rooms, Gate is layering product verticals at a steady pace — seemingly intent on becoming a broader financial and content platform rather than a pure crypto venue. With the WCTC S8 competition still running and several incentive campaigns active, near-term user engagement looks set to remain high.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

