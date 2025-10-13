en en
News Report Technology
October 13, 2025

Gate Introduces Gate Vault: MPC-Based Multi-Chain Wallet Strengthening Security And Expanding Web3 Ecosystem

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 13, 2025 at 5:50 am Updated: October 13, 2025 at 5:51 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 13, 2025 at 5:50 am

In Brief

Gate has launched Gate Vault, an MPC-based multi-chain wallet that enhances digital asset security and user control while advancing the company’s broader All in Web3 strategy.

Gate Introduces Gate Vault: MPC-Based Multi-Chain Wallet Strengthening Security And Expanding Web3 Ecosystem

Digital asset exchange Gate has introduced Gate Vault, a new security-focused product built on Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology. Designed as a multi-chain wallet, Gate Vault enhances asset protection and user autonomy by dividing a private key into several encrypted fragments, or “key shards,” stored across separate nodes. This structure ensures that a complete private key is never assembled in one location. When processing transactions, the system performs distributed computation, eliminating single points of failure and reducing exposure risks associated with traditional wallets.

Gate Vault incorporates a four-layer defense framework that combines institutional-grade security with full user control. Its architecture is based on a three-party distributed key storage model, where key fragments are stored separately on the user’s device, Gate’s secure server, and a trusted third-party provider, preventing full key reconstruction even if one node is compromised. 

The wallet employs a 2-of-3 signature system that requires user authorization for all transfers, ensuring neither Gate nor its custodian partner can execute transactions independently. Additional protection is provided through a 48-hour delayed withdrawal mechanism that allows users to freeze or cancel pending transactions in case of suspicious activity. Furthermore, Gate Vault includes a global recovery solution that enables cross-device access and independent key restoration via open-source tools, ensuring continued asset accessibility even in the event of system disruptions.

Gate Expands All In Web3 Strategy With Launch Of Gate Vault And Integrated MPC-Based Security Ecosystem

As the digital asset landscape shifts from centralized custody toward user-controlled wallets, Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology is becoming a fundamental component of modern crypto security infrastructure. The introduction of Gate Vault reinforces Gate’s position in the security domain and completes its integrated ecosystem that spans trading, wealth management, and Web3 self-custody. Acting as a cornerstone of Gate’s All in Web3 strategy, the initiative reflects a broader industry transition from traditional single-key security models to collaborative cryptographic systems based on distributed computation.

At launch, Gate Vault supports transfers of digital assets to Gate accounts. To maintain its operational integrity and safeguard mechanisms, a 0.1% service fee (capped at $100) applies to outgoing transactions. Gate VIP3 and higher-tier users currently have complimentary access for a limited period, while other users will be able to activate the service for a nominal fee once it becomes widely available. The platform noted that access requirements may tighten over time due to strategic adjustments, encouraging users to enable or upgrade early to ensure eligibility.

In parallel, Gate continues to expand its comprehensive Web3 ecosystem. Gate Layer delivers high-performance infrastructure for decentralized applications, Gate Perp DEX enhances decentralized derivatives trading, Gate Fun supports efficient token launches and community participation, Meme Go facilitates real-time meme token trading and analytics, and Gate Private Wealth Management provides secure, diversified asset allocation and yield solutions tailored for institutional and high-net-worth participants.

Through this ecosystem approach, Gate aims to establish a unified framework connecting asset protection, decentralized infrastructure, and advanced trading capabilities. As part of its ongoing All in Web3 strategy, the company plans to further develop technologies and partnerships that enable a more open, secure, and globally accessible decentralized financial environment.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.