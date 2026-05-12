Paybis Expands US Payment Options With PayPal Integration

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Paybis adds PayPal for US users, easing crypto purchases with familiar payments, improving conversion rates, and expanding its support to 20+ methods to reduce onboarding friction.

Paybis, a cryptocurrency platform serving approximately 6.9 million users globally, has introduced PayPal as a payment option for customers in the United States, allowing American users to fund crypto purchases using a widely recognized online payment service.

PayPal, which reports around 439 million active accounts worldwide, already processes a significant share of digital payments in the US market. Its integration into Paybis is positioned as a response to a key friction point in cryptocurrency adoption, where users may intend to purchase digital assets but abandon transactions due to unfamiliar or less trusted payment methods at checkout. According to PayPal’s internal data, conversion rates increase by an average of 33% when the payment method is available.

A Harris Poll conducted in May 2025 among 2,000 US respondents without crypto holdings, commissioned by the National Cryptocurrency Association, found that 43% of participants cited security concerns as a barrier to entry, while 68% indicated curiosity about crypto but uncertainty regarding how to begin. These findings are presented as indicative of broader hesitation within the US retail market.

The addition of PayPal is described as addressing both trust and accessibility concerns, given its regulatory standing and widespread use in everyday commerce. For many users, the familiarity of the payment method is expected to reduce perceived risk and simplify the onboarding process into digital asset markets.

Paybis Integrates PayPal To Streamline Crypto Purchases, Expands Payment Options To Over 20 Methods Globally

Within the Paybis platform, the user experience remains aligned with standard online checkout flows. At the point of purchase, users can select PayPal, authorize the transaction, and receive cryptocurrency directly into their wallets within minutes. Transaction limits range from as low as $5 for initial purchases to as high as $1 million for eligible transactions, allowing both entry-level users and higher-volume participants to operate within the same system.

“Our mission is to become the most trusted, simple, and human place to buy crypto, and that starts with how people fund their first transaction,” said Innokenty Isers, CEO and Founder of Paybis in a written statement. “Bringing PayPal to American consumers for crypto combines one of the world’s most recognizable payment brands with Paybis’ secure, compliant exchange infrastructure,” he added.

Following this update, Paybis now supports more than 20 different payment methods globally. The platform also joins a limited group of crypto on-ramps offering PayPal funding options across both the United States and the European Union, reflecting a growing overlap between traditional payment systems and digital asset infrastructure.

“American consumers are leading the way on crypto but need more trusted payment methods,” Innokenty Isers added. “Our mission is to make crypto trusted and clear for as many people as possible, and adding PayPal to our roster of payment methods makes this one giant step closer,” he concluded.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

