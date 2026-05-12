MEXC To Expand Guardian Fund To $500M, Adds 1,000 BTC To Strengthen Reserve Infrastructure

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief MEXC plans to expand its Guardian Fund to $500M and add 1,000 BTC reserves, introducing a dual-asset protection model focused on liquidity, transparency, and long-term platform stability.

Cryptocurrency exchange MEXC announced plans to expand its Guardian Fund from $100 million to $500 million over the next two years while simultaneously acquiring 1,000 Bitcoin as part of a broader reserve management strategy aimed at strengthening platform resilience and user protection.

The company stated that the initiative introduces a dual-reserve structure combining USDT liquidity reserves with long-term Bitcoin holdings. According to MEXC, the framework is intended to improve operational flexibility during periods of market stress while reinforcing the exchange’s ability to preserve reserve value across different market cycles.

The announcement comes as MEXC continues to report growth in user activity and capital inflows. Data referenced from DefiLlama showed that the platform recorded more than $270 million in net inflows during the month leading up to May 11, 2026. Against that backdrop, the exchange said it is proactively scaling reserve infrastructure to support expanding participation across its ecosystem.

MEXC Expands Guardian Fund And Adds Bitcoin Reserves To Strengthen Liquidity

Under the updated structure, USDT reserves are designed to provide immediate liquidity and rapid deployable capital in the event of volatility or operational disruptions. The Bitcoin allocation, meanwhile, is positioned as a long-term reserve asset intended to enhance structural durability over time. MEXC described the move as part of a disciplined treasury management approach rather than a short-term reaction to market conditions.

The company indicated that the Guardian Fund expansion is intended to create a reserve system capable of responding quickly to unforeseen disruptions while maintaining a high degree of liquidity. MEXC also framed the initiative as part of a broader effort to establish institutional-grade protection infrastructure as the platform continues to expand globally.

“Trust has to be capitalized, not just claimed. For MEXC, playing the infinite game means never becoming complacent as markets, users, and technology evolve,” said MEXC CEO Vugar Usi in a written statement. “The expansion of the Guardian Fund and the addition of Bitcoin reserves reflect our commitment to building protection infrastructure that helps users access infinite opportunities with greater confidence,” he added.

As part of its transparency measures, MEXC said all Guardian Fund holdings will remain publicly traceable on-chain through disclosed wallet addresses, allowing users to independently monitor reserve balances in real time. The exchange published wallet details for both its USDT and Bitcoin holdings alongside the announcement.

The expansion of the Guardian Fund represents a broader push by MEXC to strengthen its approach to risk management, transparency, and operational stability amid continued growth in the digital asset industry. The company stated that the updated reserve structure is designed to support long-term scalability while reinforcing protections for platform users during changing market conditions.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

