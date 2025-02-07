Gate.io’s New ‘Easy Order Placement’ Solution To Simplify Futures Trading For Beginners

In Brief Gate.io has introduced a new “Easy Order Placement” feature, enabling new users to quickly start trading, reduce the learning curve, and capitalize on market opportunities.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io introduced a new “Easy Order Placement” feature aimed at simplifying futures trading for beginners. This tool is designed to provide a more user-friendly and secure trading experience, allowing new users to quickly start trading, reduce the learning curve, and take advantage of market opportunities.

For those new to futures trading, it can initially seem overwhelming. However, Gate.io’s “Beginner Easy Order Placement” feature is specifically created to guide users through the process with ease.

Gate.io’s Easy Order Placement acts as a personal assistant, helping users choose the right direction by deciding whether to go “Long,” betting on a price increase, or “Short,” betting on a price decrease, inputting the amount wished to invest and clicking “One-Click Order.” The system will take care of the rest.

The interface is simple and intuitive, designed to be as easy to navigate as using a smartphone for the first time. All necessary information and action buttons are clearly visible, ensuring a smooth experience. To further assist new users, Gate.io offers a variety of beginner-friendly resources directly on the page, such as essential tips, tutorials, and lessons on futures trading.

When users access the Futures Trading page on the Gate.io application, if they don’t have any open positions, the system will display a “Beginner Guide” option in the position area. Users can also access this feature through the “More Settings” and “Learn” tabs.

In order to use the feature, users are encouraged to follow these steps: First, decide whether to go long or short. Next, enter the amount of USDT margin to be used for the position, which will determine the trading cost. Finally, tap “Place Order” to quickly complete the futures trade and open a position.

New Strategies And Expanded Coverage In Gate.io Futures Market

In a fast-evolving market, Gate.io’s Futures Market follows a flexible listing approach, quickly introducing high-quality futures contracts to offer users more investment opportunities. The platform consistently rolls out new contracts targeting popular sectors such as AI and MEME, featuring tokens like AIXBT, AI6Z, FARTCOIN, and PENGU.

In 2024 alone, Gate.io launched over 200 new futures products, efficiently responding to market trends and accurately identifying user demand. For instance, the token VIRTUAL, after being listed on Gate.io’s futures market, saw a peak growth of 10x, providing substantial returns for users. Many other tokens have chosen Gate.io for their initial listings.

Gate.io places a high priority on the security of user assets, utilizing both cold and hot wallet storage and regularly conducting security audits and reserve updates to ensure the protection of funds.

As of January 17th, the platform’s total reserves have reached a record high of $10.328 billion, with a reserve ratio of 128.58%. Additionally, Gate.io’s excess reserves stand at $2.296 billion, reflecting a 28.58% excess reserve ratio and showing a $450 million increase from December 2024—an impressive 24.38% growth. This reinforces the platform’s commitment to providing strong asset protection for its users.

