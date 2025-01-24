Gate.io Launches GT Hub: One-Stop Platform For Seamless Rewards

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io announced that it has launched the GT Hub, a dedicated service platform designed specifically for GT token holders. This platform integrates a range of exclusive benefits and advanced features, aiming to enhance user experience and maximize value. The introduction of GT Hub represents a key milestone in the development of the GT ecosystem, strengthening its competitive position in the global market and setting the stage for future growth.

In 2024, GT demonstrated strong performance in the digital asset market, achieving an annual growth of over 300% and reaching a peak price of $23.438. Its reversible trading mechanism and broad ecosystem support have contributed to widespread adoption across various trading sectors, including spot trading, over-the-counter (OTC) transactions, and leveraged trading. This growing utility has driven sustained market demand for the token.

Since 2019, GT has followed a structured token burn strategy, reducing its total supply. From an initial 300 million tokens, the circulating supply has decreased by 58.06%, with more than 31 million GT tokens—valued at approximately $189 million—burned over the past three years. Currently, the number of GT tokens in circulation has dropped below 100 million, and the burn mechanism is set to continue, further reinforcing the token’s long-term value.

GT Hub: Transforming The User Experience

Gate.io has officially introduced the GT Hub, a comprehensive platform designed exclusively for GT token holders. This dedicated section brings together a range of premium features and exclusive benefits, offering users enhanced earning opportunities and an improved trading experience.

The GT Hub includes access to exclusive airdrop benefits, allowing users to participate in high-potential project airdrops through the Startup platform. At present, users can claim up to $490,000 in airdrop rewards. In 2024, Gate Startup launched over 800 new projects, with more than 650 being exclusive to the platform. Over the year, the total value of distributed airdrops amounted to nearly $30 million, further expanding user engagement and market participation.

One of the GT Hub’s key features is “One Token, Multiple Yields,” an advanced staking mechanism that enables users to stake the same asset across multiple pools simultaneously, earning multiple rewards at once. Currently, users can mine up to $1.144 million in rewards. This feature maximizes asset utilization and flexibility, allowing GT holders to optimize their yield strategies and take advantage of diverse mining rewards.

Another core component of the GT Hub is GT Staking, which allows users to mine on GateChain (PoS) and earn on-chain staking rewards. Since its launch, over 20,000 users have participated in GT Staking, with a total staking volume of 21 million GT. This has contributed to GT asset growth and liquidity, reinforcing its role within the ecosystem.

Accessing the GT Hub is straightforward—users simply need to update the Gate.io app to version V6.45.0 or higher, then navigate to [Trade] → [Earn] → [Startup] → [GT Hub] to explore its features and participate in available activities.

With the GT Hub, users can seamlessly engage in airdrop participation, mining, and staking through a single, streamlined interface. This all-in-one platform not only enhances earning potential but also strengthens GT‘s position within the digital asset market. Moving forward, Gate.io remains committed to continuous innovation and ecosystem expansion, helping users unlock even greater value within the cryptocurrency space.

