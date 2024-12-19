en en
News Report Technology
December 19, 2024

Gate.io Launches 2024 Annual Report, Offering 100% Win On Inter Merchandise

Published: December 19, 2024 at 3:30 am Updated: December 19, 2024 at 3:30 am
In Brief

Gate.io unveils its 2024 Annual Report, offering users an engaging experience that combines a thorough data review with the chance to collect rewards.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io unveiled its 2024 Annual Report, providing users with an engaging experience that combines a comprehensive review of data and the opportunity to collect rewards. Featuring a thoughtfully designed interface, in-depth data analysis, and exclusive Inter-branded gifts, the report has attracted notable interest. This initiative serves as a meaningful year-end summary tailored to enhance the experience for each user.

“Through the Annual Report, we hope to help users thoroughly reflect on their crypto journey in 2024 while sharing our gratitude and providing rewards from the platform and our partners,” the Gate.io team stated in a written statement. “We look forward to creating more possibilities together with all our users in 2025,” they added.

As highlighted in the report, 2024 marked an important year for the cryptocurrency industry, with BTC surpassing the $100,000 threshold. It was also the year Gate.io established a partnership with Inter. Drawing on users’ trading data from throughout the year, Gate.io created a personalized annual report for each user. These reports showcase trading history, activity highlights, and annual achievements, enhanced by 20 exclusive avatars. Each avatar reflects the user’s unique crypto style, transforming static data into a more engaging and dynamic presentation.

Notably, the 2024 Annual Report goes beyond summarizing data by offering a range of rewards. Users have a 100% chance of winning prizes, which include Inter-signed jerseys, official team jerseys, customized merchandise such as cushions, night lamps, hats, fridge magnets, and Trading Fee Rebate Vouchers.

Starting today, users can log into their Gate.io accounts and access the Annual Report event page to generate the personalized report and claim their rewards. The process is designed to be seamless and user-friendly, providing an immersive experience that turns reviewing the past year into an enjoyable and rewarding activity.

Gate.io Reports $9.566B Total Reserve Value, Highlighting Its Commitment To User Asset Security

Gate.io is a prominent cryptocurrency exchange known for providing users with access to a wide array of digital assets on a global scale. The platform supports over 1,400 cryptocurrencies and offers more than 2,500 trading pairs, solidifying its position as a major player in the digital asset trading market. As per data from CoinMarketCap, Gate.io handles daily trading volumes exceeding $7.7 billion.

Recently, Gate.io published its December Reserve Report, highlighting a total reserve value of $9.566 billion and an overall reserve ratio of 123.91%. The report also revealed surplus reserves amounting to $1.846 billion, reflecting a 68.89% increase. These figures underscore the platform’s dedication to maintaining transparency and safeguarding user assets.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

