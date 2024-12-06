Gate.io Establishes $50M Fund To Strengthen Meme Ecosystem

In Brief Gate.io has launched the $50 million MEME Gateway Grant to support meme creators by offering resources for promotion, practical applications, and more.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io announced that it has launched the MEME Gateway Grant, a $50 million initiative developed in partnership with leading blockchain networks and their ecosystem funds. This extensive program aims to support top-tier meme creators and community development by providing resources for promotion, practical application, and more. The initiative’s goal is to create an environment where creators, developers, and users can thrive, contributing to the growth of the meme ecosystem.

At the core of this initiative are high-quality meme creators and developers, who play a vital role in the ecosystem’s success. Gate.io plans to offer marketing support to ensure the most innovative meme projects gain the recognition they deserve. The program will also provide liquidity support to meme developers, helping them scale and innovate.

Gate.io is dedicated to advancing memes with real-world applications, especially consumer-focused memes, in order to increase their relevance in practical use cases and improve their market value. As part of this effort, Gate.io intends to promote meme-based payment solutions and establish offline payment channels, integrating memes into everyday transactions.

The significance of intellectual property (IP) in the meme ecosystem, particularly animal-themed IPs, is increasingly recognized. Gate.io plans to support animal-themed games and fan platforms, including Dogecoin, one of the most widely circulated assets worldwide. Dogecoin, as the largest IP in the meme space, played a key role in bridging Web2 users into Web3 when it was listed on Gate.io. Similarly, Pepe, the second-largest IP, offers substantial potential to influence the Web3 ecosystem.

Gate Pilot: From Creativity To Charity

It is a new initiative created to support meme launchpads and meme traders within blockchain networks. It offers services like marketing assistance for emerging meme projects, helping them gain visibility and momentum in the market. Gate.io is also working to incorporate social responsibility into memes by backing meme-related charitable projects, promoting community involvement, and showcasing how memes can contribute to positive societal change.

Gate Pilot will streamline and improve the listing and review process for new meme projects. By enhancing project selection and early-stage planning, the initiative ensures that only high-quality meme projects are launched, providing stricter preliminary evaluations to protect users’ interests. Furthermore, Gate.io will focus on promoting meme-based trading activities centered around user needs, offering ample trading opportunities and reward systems. This will allow participating users to gain more benefits and returns, while fully unlocking the potential value of meme projects.

