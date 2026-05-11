Gate Expands Prediction Markets With Enhanced Discovery Tools, Advanced Trading Features, And Polymarket Integration

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate enhances its prediction markets with improved search, trading tools, sports instruments, portfolio tracking, and Polymarket integration, streamlining access to events and expanding user trading capabilities.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate announced a series of enhancements to its prediction markets product, covering areas such as event search, market discovery, trading functionality, sports-related instruments, and asset tracking. The latest release is positioned as an effort to streamline access to active markets, improve strategy execution tools, and refine the overall user interface experience.

The search and discovery framework has been upgraded to include improved keyword recognition with fuzzy matching capabilities and highlighted result displays. A recommendation system has been introduced to surface trending and popular events across different categories, while a new “Live & Trending” section aggregates high-activity markets and real-time topics. Additional features now allow users to revisit recent searches and browsing history, supporting more continuous interaction with ongoing market activity.

On the content and trading side, the prediction markets structure has been reorganized with a secondary categorization system that separates recommendations, sports-related markets, cryptocurrency events, and other thematic segments. A dedicated “Breaking” section has also been introduced to highlight major news developments, sports outcomes, and large movements in crypto markets, enabling faster access to newly emerging opportunities. Within sports prediction markets, additional instruments such as point spreads and totals have been added, expanding the range of available trading strategies and event types.

Enhanced Portfolio Tracking, Leaderboard System, And Polymarket Integration Strengthen Gate Prediction Markets Ecosystem

Updates have also been implemented in the historical data and asset management interface. The revised history module now supports multiple transaction categories, including buy, sell, refund, and claim records, alongside filtering tools based on transaction type. Additional options allow users to hide lower-value transactions and already claimed positions in order to improve portfolio clarity. A new leaderboard system has also been launched, tracking performance indicators such as profit and loss, trading volume, and top-performing traders, with expanded visibility into position values and cumulative performance metrics.

The prediction markets product has additionally been integrated with the Polymarket ecosystem, enabling direct access through the Alpha section within the Gate application interface. Users can participate in event markets using USDT balances held on the platform. Within this integrated framework, Gate has maintained a leading position among Polymarket-related partner channels, consistently ranking within the top tier based on user activity and engagement.

Broader development plans indicate continued expansion of market categories, trading formats, and analytical tools, alongside ongoing improvements to liquidity and infrastructure designed to support increased activity across prediction markets.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

