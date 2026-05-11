en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
May 11, 2026

KalqiX Releases Platform Overview, Highlighting How It Is Empowering DeFi Communities By Ending The Era Of Trade-Offs

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: May 11, 2026 at 5:36 am Updated: May 11, 2026 at 5:36 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 11, 2026 at 5:36 am

In Brief

KalqiX introduces a CLOB DEX infrastructure for Web3, combining low-latency execution, shared liquidity, and on-chain settlement to enable scalable, efficient decentralized trading networks.

KalqiX Releases Platform Overview, Highlighting How It Is Empowering DeFi Communities By Ending The Era Of Trade-Offs

Decentralized exchange (DEX) and infrastructure layer KalqiX released an overview of its platform, highlighting its purpose to deliver a new and powerful core trading infrastructure to rising projects and protocols across the entire Web3 ecosystem. Following its mainnet launch, KalqiX’s Central Limit Orderbook (CLOB) DEX is now available to the entire industry. That means any project can serve and support their own nascent community by deploying their very own CLOB DEX with KalqiX in less than 60 minutes.

The model introduced by KalqiX focuses on providing what is described as institutional-level execution within on-chain environments. Its CLOB system matches orders through an off-chain in-memory engine, a design intended to reduce latency to sub-10 millisecond levels. At the same time, the orderbook structure is aimed at maintaining narrow spreads, creating trading conditions that resemble those of centralized institutional exchanges while operating within a decentralized architecture.

Trade finalization is handled on-chain through the use of zero-knowledge proof systems, which are used to verify transactions without revealing underlying order flow data. This combination is presented as a hybrid execution and settlement model, in which performance characteristics associated with centralized exchanges are paired with on-chain settlement guarantees such as self-custody and trustless verification.

Shared Liquidity Architecture And Early Network Performance In On-Chain Trading Infrastructure

A central feature of the system is its liquidity framework, which is structured around shared access rather than isolated pools. In many decentralized environments, liquidity fragmentation can lead to unstable pricing and reduced efficiency, particularly for larger transactions. The KalqiX approach is described as enabling new deployments to immediately access a broader liquidity network, with routing and aggregation mechanisms intended to improve capital efficiency across connected markets. Under this structure, liquidity is distributed across multiple integrated environments rather than being confined to individual projects.

Operational data from the initial month of activity indicates large-scale usage, including hundreds of millions of transactions processed across tens of millions of trades and orders, all executed over several million blocks. The system is also reported to have maintained continuous uptime during this period, handling activity from several thousand active users across multiple chains.

Attention within the ecosystem is also being directed toward potential future developments, with expectations of additional decentralized finance-related features aimed at supporting project growth and user retention. These anticipated updates are framed within a broader effort to expand tooling for emerging Web3 teams.

Within the wider context of decentralized infrastructure, the platform is positioned as part of a broader shift in which infrastructure quality is becoming increasingly central to ecosystem development. As on-chain markets mature, emphasis is placed not only on narrative-driven growth but also on execution performance, liquidity depth, and user experience. In this setting, the KalqiX model is described as an attempt to reduce operational barriers for new projects by providing shared infrastructure that combines execution speed, liquidity access, and on-chain settlement in a unified system.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Tether Launches Developer Grants Program To Fund Local-First AI And Payment Infrastructure

by Alisa Davidson
May 11, 2026

Bitget Launches preOPAI On IPO Prime, Expanding Tokenized Pre-IPO Access To AI Sector

by Alisa Davidson
May 11, 2026

SlowMist Reports Advanced TRON Wallet Phishing Attack With Chrome Extension Impersonation And Remote Iframe Loading

by Alisa Davidson
May 11, 2026

Gate Expands Prediction Markets With Enhanced Discovery Tools, Advanced Trading Features, And Polymarket Integration

by Alisa Davidson
May 11, 2026
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Tether Launches Developer Grants Program To Fund Local-First AI And Payment Infrastructure

by Alisa Davidson
May 11, 2026

Bitget Launches preOPAI On IPO Prime, Expanding Tokenized Pre-IPO Access To AI Sector

by Alisa Davidson
May 11, 2026

SlowMist Reports Advanced TRON Wallet Phishing Attack With Chrome Extension Impersonation And Remote Iframe Loading

by Alisa Davidson
May 11, 2026

Gate Expands Prediction Markets With Enhanced Discovery Tools, Advanced Trading Features, And Polymarket Integration

by Alisa Davidson
May 11, 2026

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Tether Launches Developer Grants Program To Fund Local-First AI And Payment Infrastructure
News Report Technology
Tether Launches Developer Grants Program To Fund Local-First AI And Payment Infrastructure
by Alisa Davidson
May 11, 2026
Bitget Launches preOPAI On IPO Prime, Expanding Tokenized Pre-IPO Access To AI Sector
News Report Technology
Bitget Launches preOPAI On IPO Prime, Expanding Tokenized Pre-IPO Access To AI Sector
by Alisa Davidson
May 11, 2026
SlowMist Reports Advanced TRON Wallet Phishing Attack With Chrome Extension Impersonation And Remote Iframe Loading
News Report Technology
SlowMist Reports Advanced TRON Wallet Phishing Attack With Chrome Extension Impersonation And Remote Iframe Loading
by Alisa Davidson
May 11, 2026
Gate Expands Prediction Markets With Enhanced Discovery Tools, Advanced Trading Features, And Polymarket Integration
News Report Technology
Gate Expands Prediction Markets With Enhanced Discovery Tools, Advanced Trading Features, And Polymarket Integration
by Alisa Davidson
May 11, 2026
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.