Tether Launches Developer Grants Program To Fund Local-First AI And Payment Infrastructure

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Tether launches a task-based grants program funding developers building open-source tools, wallets, and decentralized infrastructure, including on-device AI via QVAC and WDK development.

Technology company Tether announced the launch of a new grants program aimed at supporting developers working on its open technology stack, with funding distributed according to specific technical deliverables rather than a fixed overall cap. The program is now open for applications, with developers able to select and contribute to active development tasks.

Grants are issued in USD₮ or Bitcoin and are intended to support the development of infrastructure components such as wallet systems, browser extensions, and e-commerce integration tools. Payouts are structured on a task-completion basis, with current rewards ranging approximately between $1,500 and $4,000 per completed assignment, rather than through traditional open-ended research funding.

A key focus of the initiative is a broader shift away from cloud-reliant artificial intelligence systems and API-dependent financial infrastructure. Many existing AI models continue to rely on remote server processing, requiring data to be transmitted externally, which can introduce latency, additional costs, and increased exposure of sensitive information. As part of its funding efforts, Tether is supporting the development of QVAC, a platform designed to perform AI inference directly on user devices, reducing dependence on centralized external providers.

A similar dependency structure is identified within the crypto application layer, where on-chain asset transfers have become increasingly accessible while full application independence remains limited. Many development environments still require reliance on custodial services, exchanges, or third-party APIs to enable core functionality such as wallet creation, payment processing, and data access. These external dependencies can introduce operational constraints and points of control outside the application itself.

Tether Launches Developer Grants Program to Fund Local-First AI and Payments Infrastructure



Read more:https://t.co/QdKClU9GEl — Tether (@tether) May 11, 2026

In order to address this, part of the grant program is directed toward the development of the Wallet Development Kit (WDK), an open-source framework designed to allow self-custodial wallet functionality to be embedded directly into applications. The toolkit enables local key generation, transaction signing, and asset transfers without reliance on custodial intermediaries or hosted API infrastructure. It is designed for use across mobile, desktop, and embedded environments, allowing payment and asset management functions to be integrated directly into software systems. Because execution occurs locally, the framework is intended to support both user-facing applications and automated machine-driven environments without requiring external infrastructure dependencies.

The grant structure is organized around several technical focus areas, including the development of core libraries for QVAC, MDK, WDK, and Pears, the creation of documentation and onboarding materials, application-layer development built on Tether’s technology stack, and research into decentralization, edge computing, peer-to-peer networking, and cryptography. Additional funding is allocated to tooling, integrations, and open standards development. Each grant is defined by a specific task, with predetermined deadlines and fixed compensation.

The initiative extends Tether’s ongoing involvement in funding open-source development, Bitcoin education, and decentralized infrastructure projects. Previous contributions have included consecutive annual grants of $100,000 to the BTCPay Server Foundation, a $250,000 donation to OpenSats supporting Bitcoin and open-source developers, and participation in the Plan₿ initiative in collaboration with the City of Lugano. Through this program, more than 500 student education grants have been distributed, alongside funding for annual pitch competitions, with up to CHF 5 million allocated for continued development through 2030.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

