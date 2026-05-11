Bitget Launches preOPAI On IPO Prime, Expanding Tokenized Pre-IPO Access To AI Sector

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget adds OpenAI-linked preOPAI to IPO Prime, expanding tokenized pre-IPO access with Solana-based infrastructure, flexible trading, and integrated digital asset investment tools.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced the addition of OpenAI (preOPAI) as the second listing on its IPO Prime platform, expanding pre-IPO market access to one of the most closely followed companies in the artificial intelligence sector. The listing forms part of the exchange’s broader Universal Exchange (UEX) strategy, which aims to integrate multiple asset classes and investment opportunities within a single trading environment.

The preOPAI product is issued on the Solana network through regulated partner Republic and is structured to reflect the economic performance of OpenAI in the event of a future public listing. According to the announcement, the product introduces a lower participation threshold beginning at $100, reducing the level of capital typically required for access to pre-IPO opportunities.

Bitget stated that the commitment period for preOPAI will begin on May 12, 2026, at 08:00 UTC and continue until May 15, 2026, at 08:00 UTC. Allocation distribution is scheduled to take place between 08:00 UTC and 12:00 UTC on the same day, with spot trading expected to commence at 14:00 UTC.

The launch arrives during a period of elevated global interest in artificial intelligence, as investment activity and company valuations across the sector continue to expand. Despite the scale of capital flowing into AI-related businesses, participation in pre-IPO markets has historically remained concentrated among institutional investors and private investment networks.

According to Bitget, the structure of preOPAI differs from conventional pre-IPO arrangements that are commonly associated with long holding periods and limited liquidity. Under the proposed model, users are able to trade their positions after allocation rather than waiting for a future listing event. The framework also includes a settlement mechanism under which token holders may, approximately six months after a public listing, redeem their positions into stock-linked assets or USDT based on prevailing market prices.

Bitget Expands IPO Prime Platform With preOPAI Listing, Advancing Across Tokenized Asset Markets

The addition of preOPAI follows the earlier introduction of preSPAX, a product linked to SpaceX, representing what the company described as a phased expansion of the IPO Prime platform. Bitget stated that listings within the program are introduced with an emphasis on liquidity, structural design, and regulatory alignment. At the time of publication, preSPAX had reportedly attracted more than 13,000 participants and recorded a commitment value of approximately $171 million.

“The way people access markets is changing,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget in a written statement. “We’re moving toward a system where different asset classes and opportunities come together on one platform, and where access is no longer limited by structure. That’s the direction we see for the future of finance, and what we are building toward here at Bitget, the Universal Exchange,” she added.

Bitget said the IPO Prime framework is designed around digital assets that mirror economic outcomes rather than direct equity ownership. Through its collaboration with Republic, the company stated that the model is intended to provide a more structured approach to tokenized pre-IPO exposure compared with traditional token launch mechanisms.

Within the broader Universal Exchange model, IPO Prime represents an extension of Bitget’s effort to combine cryptocurrency markets, tokenized traditional financial assets, and pre-IPO investment products into a unified ecosystem. The platform’s development reflects a wider trend toward integrated financial infrastructure designed to support capital allocation across multiple investment categories from a single access point.



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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

