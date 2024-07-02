From Blockchain Pioneers to DeFi Innovators: Hack Seasons Conference Assembles a Star-Studded Cast of Web3 Visionaries

Share this article







by Viktoriia Palchik by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Hack Seasons Conference features industry leaders like Celestia, Scroll, Morph, zkLink, and EigenLayer, and others sharing insights and innovative approaches for attendees.

The upcoming Hack Seasons Conference is set to feature an impressive lineup of speakers, each bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to the table. Notable names include Mustafa Al-Bassam, Co-founder of Celestia; Daniel Helm, DevRel Lead at Scroll; and Cecilia Hsueh, Founder & CEO of Morph.

Joining them are experts like Vince Yang, Founder & CEO of zkLink, and Nader Dabit, Director of Developer Relations at EigenLayer. These industry leaders, among many others, will share their insights and innovative approaches, making this conference an invaluable experience for all attendees.

Let’s take a look at some of the conference’s top speakers!

Mustafa Al-Bassam, Co-founder, Celestia

Mustafa Al-Bassam is a British-Iraqi computer security researcher and hacker who co-founded the smart contract platform Chainspace and Celestia Labs. In addition to helping to develop and execute Chainspace, a blockchain protocol that employs sharding to boost transaction throughput, he has also released research on scaling blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

As a volunteer for Privacy International in 2014, Al-Bassam published studies on the methods GCHQ used to get journalists at The Guardian’s London headquarters to destroy laptops.

Additionally, he said that during the Arab Spring, GCHQ’s Joint Threat Research Intelligence Group (JTRIG) had engaged in online sockpuppetry by fabricating Twitter accounts and URL shorteners that were deployed as honeypots for dissidents. Al-Bassam’s 2016 nomination in Forbes 30 Under 30 was based on his efforts to expose government monitoring.

Cecilia Hsueh, Founder & CEO, Morph

With the September 2023 introduction of Morph, Cecilia improved blockchain security and performance by integrating zkEVM technology and a new decentralized sequencer. Morph secured $20 million in March 2024 from investors such as Dragonfly and Pantera Capital, with an emphasis on hiring more personnel, offering developer incentives, and expanding their infrastructure.

Cecilia has been leading Morph in securing important agreements to expand its capabilities. Bitget’s multimillion-dollar December 2023 investment and its April 2024 partnership with Pyth Network—which integrates real-time financial data—emphasize Morph’s expanding impact.

Cecilia wants to make blockchain technology as useful and approachable as common household appliances. To that end, she sees Morph as a consumer-focused blockchain platform. She believes that blockchain will advance beyond banking and become a key technology across many industries, spearheaded by Morph.

Vasily Sumanov, Head of Research, PowerPool

Ph.D., Head of Research for the PowerPool protocol, specializes in studying the relationship between blockchain technology and economics. Vasily has studied, created, and prototyped tokenized economic systems and Defi goods throughout his Web3 adventure. He joined the Token Engineering Community early on.

Value-creation and capture processes in tokenized economic systems are the main topics of Vasily’s token engineering study. The value origins and methods of token manifestation were analyzed in order to create the token categorization framework that resulted from this research. The findings of this study will be published in an academic publication and will serve as the foundation for the TE Value Capturing Fundamentals course offered by TE Academy.

Vince Yang, Founder & CEO, zkLink

Vince Yang briefly worked on powertrain systems for the automobile sector before entering the cryptocurrency space in 2019. The co-founders of Ethereum presented cryptocurrency to him during a gathering in Shanghai in 2016, which is when he first learned about it.

Afterward, he made the decision to enter the blockchain field and quit the car industry. He started off with bitcoin mining and gained knowledge of mining procedures, ASIC chips, rigs, power plants, software, mining pools, trading, and wallets.

He later learned about DeFi apps like Uniswap, AAVE, Compound, Curve, and Sushi during the DeFi Summer of 2020, which demonstrated the potential of blockchain technology beyond cryptocurrency mining and selling.

Jakov Buratovic, Master of DeFi, Lido

Based in Croatia, Jakov Buratović uses his vast expertise from prior positions at Lido Finance and Shard Labs to his advantage as a Master of DeFi at Lido Finance. His Master’s degree from FER (2020–2024) demonstrates his impressive academic background.

Programming languages like C, Java, and Assembly Language are just a few of Jakov’s many hobbies. Jakov’s wide range of experience allows him to contribute meaningfully to the DeFi sector, spurring innovation and expansion within the blockchain ecosystem.

Pranay Valson, Head of Protocol Engineering, Covalent

Senior distributed systems and decentralized ledger technology engineer Pranay Valson works out of Vancouver, Canada. He possesses a track record of successful product acceptance, solid scientific foundations, and an entrepreneurial spirit. Valson has worked with nuclear fusion reactors, engineering, and physics, among other subjects.

He oversaw the creation of the Refiner, a high-granularity decentralized data transformation system, the Covalent decentralized ETL network, and a utility token staking program. Additionally, Valson oversaw the backend development and product design for a USD $1 million startup that used deep neural networks to anticipate Ethereum transaction fees.

Edi Sinovcic, Founder, Nimbora & SpaceShard

Edi is the creator and CEO of Nimbora and SpaceShard, a venture builder in the StarkNet ecosystem and a cutting-edge full-cycle R&D blockchain ZK enterprise. Edi has been an important Ethereum core developer since 2017, taking up many leadership roles. Driven by a strong belief in decentralization, Edi and his group are determined to investigate uncharted territory for blockchain technology and enhance its influence on the community.

Edi is in charge of creating the first cross-chain yield DEX at Nimbora, which will enable customers to easily interact with Layer 1 DeFi yields from Layer 2 at substantial cost savings. Nimbora provides a smooth user experience while cutting expenses as more users sign up by fusing the scalability of Layer 2 with the deep liquidity and reliable protocols of Layer 1.

Among other notable speakers:

Daniel Helm, Scroll, DevRel Lead

Abril Zucchi, Morph, DevRel Advocate

Gnana Lakshmi, Starknet Foundation, Developer Advocate

Robert Kodra, Starknet Foundation, Developer Advocate

Roshan Raghupathy, Marlin, Researcher

Nader Dabit, EigenLayer, Director of Developer Relations

Wes Floyd, EigenLayer, Solution Architect / DevRel

Dorothy, AltLayer, Head of Growth

Jarrod Watts, Polygon, Developer Relations Engineer

Usman Asim, Avalanche, Senior Developer Relations Engineer

Daniel Lumi, zkSync, Senior Product Manager of ZK Stack

Gokhan Er, IOSG, Managing Director

Altan Tutar, NEAR Protocol, Core Contributor

Jenny Cheng, Animoca Ventures, VP of Investments

Jacob Zhao, Arweave SCP Ventures, Partner

Sunny Lu, Vechain, CEO

Alp Bassa, Veridise, Research Scientist

Anil Murty, Akash, Head of Product and Engineering

Apeguru, Lynex, CTO

James Wo, DFG, Founder & CEO

Gabriele Zennaro, Outlier Ventures, Partnership Lead

Josh Crites, Aztec, DevRel Engineer

Phil Kelly, o1Labs, Head of BD

Zack Xuereb, Aleo, Engineer

Vlad, TON Foundation, DeFi Lead

Sarah Grace, zkLink, Product Manager

Ian Wallis, Consensys, Head of Business Development

Mark Rydon, Aethir, Co-founder

Joey Anthony, Monad, BD Lead

Jan Camenisch, DFINITY Foundation, CTO

Claudio Cossio, Meta Pool DAO & ICP Hub Mexico, Co-founder

Dominic Wörner, DFINITY Foundation, Senior Solution Architect

Mathias Beke, Kairon Labs, Co-founder

Matan Si, lightblocks Labs / eoracle, Founder / CEO, lightblocks Labs

Ramani Ramachandran, Router Protocol, CEO

Viacheslav Shebanov, dRPC, CTO

Matt Wright, GaiaNet, CEO

Roham Gharegozlou, Dapper Labs and Flow Foundation, CEO and Co-founder

Mariela Tanchez, IoTeX, Business Development Lead

Ciara Sun, C^2 Ventures, Founder & Managing Partner

Kevin Ren, CGV, Partner

Joy Song, ABCDE, Investor

Alex Mukhin, Cryptomeria Capital, Co-founder and Managing Partner

Vadim Krekotin, Cryptomeria Capital, Founding Partner

Alexey Stelmakh, Satoshi Universe, BD Lead

Humpty, Ontology, Head of Community

Michelle Kang, Somnia, Head of Engineering

Aditya Arora, Pyth, Head of Developer Relations

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Viktoriia is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Viktoriia Palchik

