French Court Acquits Hackers from Platypus Stablecoin Case

Share this article







by Nik Asti by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Two hackers, who claimed to be ‘ethical hackers’, have been acquitted by a French court in the case of the Platypus stablecoin attack, sparking debate over the intentions and implications of their actions in the crypto world.

A French court has acquitted two hackers involved in the Platypus stablecoin attack on the Avalanche network, where they allegedly siphoned off $8.5 million. The defendants argued they were ‘ethical hackers’, intending to expose vulnerabilities and later return the funds.

In February, Platypus USP, a stablecoin project, suffered a significant loss due to a flash loan attack. The event led to the siphoning of approximately $8.5 million from one of its cryptocurrency pools.

Mohammed M., one of the defendants, presented himself as an ‘ethical hacker’ and claimed he acted with good intentions. He aimed to exploit loopholes in the system and return the assets later, potentially earning a ‘bonus’ from the company for identifying the flaw.

🚨 French Platypus Finance exploiters walk free from criminal charges pic.twitter.com/lYVnfLWmfn — TWP Finance (@TWPFinance) December 4, 2023

How Binance Led to the Platypus Hackers Arrest

The investigation gained momentum following a tip from the cryptocurrency exchange Binance. This lead helped investigators track the financial flows and apprehend Mohammed M. and his brother Benamar M. in February.

During the trial, Mohammed M., a self-taught IT enthusiast, argued that he discovered the vulnerability by chance and exploited it to demonstrate the security lapse. His brother faced charges of receiving stolen property. However, both were ultimately acquitted.

This case highlights the inherent risks in decentralized finance (DeFi), where automation and smart contracts can be susceptible to exploitation. The acquittal in this case raises questions about ethical hacking and its boundaries in the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrencies.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies. More articles Nik Asti