News Report Technology
July 01, 2024

BitAcross Launches Cross-Chain Bridge Testnet For Bitcoin Assets, Supporting BRC-20 Tokens

by
Published: July 01, 2024 at 8:12 am Updated: July 01, 2024 at 8:12 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 01, 2024 at 8:12 am

In Brief

BitAcross launched Bitcoin cross-chain bridge on the testnet, supporting BRC-20 assets, with plans to add ARC-20, Bitcoin, runes, and more.

BitAcross Launches Cross-Chain Bridge Testnet For Bitcoin Assets, Supporting BRC-20 Tokens

Cross-chain interoperability protocol BitAcross announced the launch of its Bitcoin cross-chain bridge on the testnet. This bridge currently supports BRC-20 assets, including ORDI, RATS, and SATS tokens, with future plans to integrate ARC-20 standard tokens, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Runes tokens, and other Bitcoin assets.

BitAcross’s goal is to tackle the issue of limited liquidity for emerging assets like BRC-20 tokens. By creating a bridge between Bitcoin and other different networks, it facilitates the seamless asset transfer and minimizes transaction fees.

It incorporates zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) and trusted execution environments (TEEs) to enable efficient cross-chain transactions, addressing the limitations of existing blockchain interoperability methods.

The BitAcross network supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) smart contracts, functioning as a validated service layer where consensus is reached. It ensures security, data availability, and public auditability for the protocol. The network is essential to the protocol’s functionality and security.

Furthermore, its protocol demonstrates its versatility by enabling the creation of token bridges between Bitcoin and diverse blockchains, such as Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. In addition to enabling asset transfers, it also provides a basis for building advanced Layer 2 networks and trustless Oracles on Bitcoin.

Litentry Supports BitAcross And Integrates It Into Its Parachain

BitAcross was developed on Bitlayer, a Layer 2 scaling solution for Bitcoin, and was incubated by Litentry. Litentry states that this latest testnet launch reflects its strategic commitment to the ongoing growth of the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Litentry is a decentralized, cross-chain identity aggregator that allows users to link their identities while preserving privacy. It aims to provide users with full control over their personal data, enabling them to derive social and economic value from it. The protocol can be utilized in on-chain reputation, governance, decentralized finance (DeFi), and customized data services.

According to the Litentry roadmap, BitAcross was integrated into its parachain in Q2.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Aave To Collaborate With Aptos For Building Aave V3’s First Non-EVM Codebase In Move

by Alisa Davidson
July 01, 2024

What’s Been Up and Down in Crypto: Past Week’s Bitcoin, Ethereum, Toincoin Market & Price Analysis 

by Viktoriia Palchik
July 01, 2024

Mint Launches Its Public Mainnet, Opening Access To Community And Developers

by Alisa Davidson
July 01, 2024

OKX Initiates Compound Bonus Campaign With 100,000 ARB Prize Pool, Rewards Users For Engaging With Compound Protocol

by Alisa Davidson
July 01, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Aave To Collaborate With Aptos For Building Aave V3’s First Non-EVM Codebase In Move

by Alisa Davidson
July 01, 2024

What’s Been Up and Down in Crypto: Past Week’s Bitcoin, Ethereum, Toincoin Market & Price Analysis 

by Viktoriia Palchik
July 01, 2024

Mint Launches Its Public Mainnet, Opening Access To Community And Developers

by Alisa Davidson
July 01, 2024

OKX Initiates Compound Bonus Campaign With 100,000 ARB Prize Pool, Rewards Users For Engaging With Compound Protocol

by Alisa Davidson
July 01, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Aave To Collaborate With Aptos For Building Aave V3’s First Non-EVM Codebase In Move
News Report Technology
Aave To Collaborate With Aptos For Building Aave V3’s First Non-EVM Codebase In Move
by Alisa Davidson
July 1, 2024
What’s Been Up and Down in Crypto: Past Week’s Bitcoin, Ethereum, Toincoin Market & Price Analysis 
Digest Top Lists Business Markets Technology
What’s Been Up and Down in Crypto: Past Week’s Bitcoin, Ethereum, Toincoin Market & Price Analysis 
by Viktoriia Palchik
July 1, 2024
Mint Launches Its Public Mainnet, Opening Access To Community And Developers
News Report Technology
Mint Launches Its Public Mainnet, Opening Access To Community And Developers
by Alisa Davidson
July 1, 2024
OKX Initiates Compound Bonus Campaign With 100,000 ARB Prize Pool, Rewards Users For Engaging With Compound Protocol
Business News Report Technology
OKX Initiates Compound Bonus Campaign With 100,000 ARB Prize Pool, Rewards Users For Engaging With Compound Protocol
by Alisa Davidson
July 1, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.