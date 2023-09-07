Former OpenSea Manager Retracts Bail Application Pending Appeal

News Report Business
by
Published: Sep 07, 2023 at 3:03 am Updated: Sep 07, 2023 at 3:10 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked

In Brief

Nathaniel Chastain, a former NFT marketplace OpenSea manager, has been sentenced to three months in prison for insider trading related to non-fungible tokens.  

Chastain has decided to serve his sentence while his appeal is pending. On September 6, his legal team submitted a letter to the New York District Court, officially withdrawing the application for bail pending appeal.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Former OpenSea Manager Retracts Bail Application Pending Appeal
Published: 7 September 2023, 3:03 am Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 3:10 am
Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked

Nathaniel Chastain, NFT marketplace OpenSea’s former manager, has been sentenced to three months in prison for insider trading related to non-fungible tokens.  

Chastain has decided to serve his sentence while his appeal is pending. On September 6, his legal team submitted a letter to the New York District Court, officially withdrawing the application for bail pending appeal. The former manager’s attorneys informed the court that he will self-surrender on November 2 to begin his prison term.

The decision stems from Chastain’s conviction on May 3, where he faced charges of wire fraud and money laundering.

Subsequently, on August 22, he received a three-month prison sentence for offenses tied to insider trading on OpenSea, along with a $50,000 fine and the requirement to forfeit any gains he acquired from trading on the platform. 

Notably, the charges against Chastain were classified by the Department of Justice as the “first-ever digital asset insider trading scheme.” 

OpenSea fired Chastain in September 2021. After that, he started working on a new NFT platform called Oval. 

It’s worth noting that Chastain’s role as a former OpenSea product manager gave him significant control over which NFTs and collections were featured on the platform’s homepage. This potentially influenced their value and visibility. 

Insider trading is a recurring issue within the NFT space. Specific influential community members might possess more information than other users. In addition, it’s common for influential figures in the industry to partner with non-fungible token projects and promote them. When the price experiences a substantial surge, these influencers often “dump” their tokens, selling them for considerably higher prices than when the project initially launched.

Read more:

, , , , , , , , ,

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.

Valeria Goncharenko

Valeria is a reporter for Metaverse Post. She focuses on fundraises, AI, metaverse, digital fashion, NFTs, and everything web3-related.Valeria has a Master’s degree in Public Communications and is getting her second Major in International Business Management. She dedicates her free time to photography and fashion styling. At the age of 13, Valeria created her first fashion-focused blog, which developed her passion for journalism and style. She is based in northern Italy and often works remotely from different European cities.You can contact her at [email protected]

Follow Author

More Articles
Read More
LLaVA vs. GPT-4: An Open-Source AI Showdown Highlighting Multimodal Potential and Mathematical Limitations
Analysis News Report Technology
LLaVA vs. GPT-4: An Open-Source AI Showdown Highlighting Multimodal Potential and Mathematical Limitations
by Damir Yalalov September 6, 2023
New AI Language Model Falcon 180B on Par with GPT-4 and Google’s PaLM 2
News Report Technology
New AI Language Model Falcon 180B on Par with GPT-4 and Google’s PaLM 2
by Damir Yalalov September 6, 2023
Bitget Launches ‘Snowball’ to Safeguard Crypto Investment and Yield
News Report Business
Bitget Launches ‘Snowball’ to Safeguard Crypto Investment and Yield
by Cindy Tan September 6, 2023
🗞 Metaverse Newsletter
🔥 Latest News
Former OpenSea Manager Retracts Bail Application Pending Appeal
Former OpenSea Manager Retracts Bail Application Pending Appeal
September 7, 2023
LLaVA vs. GPT-4: An Open-Source AI Showdown Highlighting Multimodal Potential and Mathematical Limitations
LLaVA vs. GPT-4: An Open-Source AI Showdown Highlighting Multimodal Potential and Mathematical Limitations
September 6, 2023
New AI Language Model Falcon 180B on Par with GPT-4 and Google’s PaLM 2
New AI Language Model Falcon 180B on Par with GPT-4 and Google’s PaLM 2
September 6, 2023
Bitget Launches ‘Snowball’ to Safeguard Crypto Investment and Yield
Bitget Launches ‘Snowball’ to Safeguard Crypto Investment and Yield
September 6, 2023
Binance’s Leadership Crisis Escalates with Gleb Kostarev’s Resignation as Eastern Europe Head
Binance’s Leadership Crisis Escalates with Gleb Kostarev’s Resignation as Eastern Europe Head
September 6, 2023
👓 Most Read
Anoma Foundation Announces Namada Mainnet at Korea Blockchain Week, Plans to Innovate Privacy Protocols for Multi-Chain Users 
Anoma Foundation Announces Namada Mainnet at Korea Blockchain Week, Plans to Innovate Privacy Protocols for Multi-Chain Users 
September 6, 2023
D3 Global To Make Top-level Domains Web3-native with $5M Funding from Shima Capital, Arthur Hayes and Others
D3 Global To Make Top-level Domains Web3-native with $5M Funding from Shima Capital, Arthur Hayes and Others
September 5, 2023
KBW2023 ‘IMPACT’: Asia’s Premier Web 3.0 Gathering Kicks Off Successfully
KBW2023 ‘IMPACT’: Asia’s Premier Web 3.0 Gathering Kicks Off Successfully
September 5, 2023
OpenAI Announces Canva Plugin to Streamline Visual Creation with ChatGPT
OpenAI Announces Canva Plugin to Streamline Visual Creation with ChatGPT
September 5, 2023
Matter Labs Co-Founder Advocates Establishment of Ethereum Judicial System for On-Chain Disputes
Matter Labs Co-Founder Advocates Establishment of Ethereum Judicial System for On-Chain Disputes
September 4, 2023
Latest Ai, Metaverse, and Crypto news.
© Metaverse Post 2023
© Metaverse Post 2023