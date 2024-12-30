FLock.io Releases FLOCK Tokenomics And Airdrop Details, Allocates 50M Tokens To Reward Community

In Brief FLock.io has released the tokenomics for its upcoming token, FLOCK, along with details of an airdrop ahead of the token generation event planned for the end of the year.

Decentralized AI training platform FLock.io announced the release of tokenomics for its upcoming token, FLOCK, along with details about an upcoming airdrop.

FLock’s total token supply is set at 1 billion tokens, allocated as follows: 47% to the community, 19.7% to ecosystem development, 17% to the team and advisors, and 16.3% to investors.

The community allocation aims to reward contributors across all FLock products, including AI Arena, FL Alliance, AI Marketplace, and future projects. Testnet participants who contributed to FLock during its testnet phase will receive mainnet token airdrops as recognition for their efforts. Additionally, future community incentives will be systematically minted over 60 months, with a 1% monthly decay rate, ensuring long-term sustainability and alignment with FLock’s vision.

The ecosystem allocation is intended to foster the growth and advancement of FLock’s technology. This includes funding grants, rewards, and service fees for research and development, task creation, protocol maintenance, node operator management, and other ecosystem initiatives aimed at long-term expansion.

Early investors who provided initial support to the project will follow a 3-year vesting schedule, consisting of a 1-year cliff and 2 years of linear vesting. During this period, locked tokens will not be eligible for staking until they are fully vested.

Similarly, core contributors to FLock’s technology—including current and future team members—will adhere to a vesting schedule of a 1-year cliff followed by 2 years of linear vesting. Like investors, their locked tokens cannot be staked until vested.

FLock.io Unveils Details Of FLOCK Token Airdrop

As part of its commitment to rewarding early users and contributors, FLock has allocated up to 50,000,000 FLOCK—5% of the total supply—to its community and key stakeholders who have supported the platform’s journey so far. Upon the Token Generation Event (TGE), which is expected to occur in the near future, participants will be able to claim their airdrop until further notice.

This marks the initial phase of rewards distribution and sets the stage for the launch of FLock.io’s first mainnet models. Recipients of the airdrop are encouraged to explore opportunities for training, validation, and delegation on the mainnet to actively support FLock’s continued growth and ecosystem development.

Eligibility for the Model Store allocation is determined by several criteria. Users must either have a score of 300 or higher, verified at least one social account, and hold assets on the Ethereum or Base mainnet, or have participated in specific events and earned rewards through manual evaluation. Eligible users will participate in a transparent lottery system that determines the size of their airdrop. These users will be categorized into four tiers, with each tier corresponding to a specific range of FLOCK rewards.

Additionally, participants in the AI Arena are also eligible for the allocation. To qualify, users must have earned at least 1 FML, the platform’s testnet token. The amount of tokens received in the airdrop is calculated based on the amount of FML earned. However, tokens directly claimed through faucets or transferred between accounts do not count toward the calculation, except in cases of specific campaigns or special task emissions.

