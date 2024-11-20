First Digital Labs’ FDUSD Stablecoin Goes Live On Sui Network

In Brief First Digital Labs brings its FDUSD stablecoin to the Sui network as a native token, providing DeFi users with a new option.

Layer 1 blockchain protocol, Sui announced that the FDUSD stablecoin, offered by First Digital Labs, is now live on its network.

Tied to the US Dollar at a 1:1 ratio, FDUSD joins other stablecoins on Sui, such as USDC and AUSD. The launch signals growing institutional confidence in Sui, reflected by a 430% increase in total value locked (TVL) and a 692% rise in decentralized finance (DeFi) volume over the past year.

FDUSD is supported by reserves held in Asian banks and US Treasury debt, with First Digital Labs maintaining at least $2.8 billion in reserves as of September 30, 2024, according to an independent audit. Stablecoins like FDUSD play a key role in Sui’s ecosystem, offering users a reliable store of value that bridges the gap between traditional finance, known for its stability, and the cryptocurrency space, which provides enhanced security.

Suilend Introduces sSUI To Improve Liquidity And Expand Yield Generation Opportunities On Sui Network

Sui is a Layer 1 blockchain built using the Rust programming language, supporting smart contracts developed in Sui Move, a modified version of the Move programming language. The network operates with a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, where the native token, SUI, is staked by validator operators and tokenholders who delegate their tokens to validators.

Recently, Suilend, a DeFi platform focused on lending and borrowing, has launched SpringSui, a new standard for liquid staking tokens (LSTs) on the Sui network. As part of this initiative, Suilend has introduced Spring SUI (sSUI), the first LST based on this new framework. The introduction of sSUI is designed to make staking more accessible to Web3 users while also improving liquidity and expanding yield generation opportunities across the Sui network.

