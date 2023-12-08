Fidelity Advances in Crypto Sphere with DTCC Listing of Bitcoin ETF

Share this article







by Nik Asti by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Fidelity Investments lists its spot Bitcoin ETF on the DTCC, reflecting a notable shift in regulatory landscape of crypto investments.

Fidelity Investments successfully listed its spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) on the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC).

This ETF, known by the ticker FBTC, represents a significant step towards its official approval. Its reception in the crypto market has been positive. This move occurs during a period of heightened anticipation for the introduction of spot Bitcoin ETFs. These ETFs are expected to have a considerable impact on broader financial markets.

The DTCC, a pivotal entity in the financial sector, provides clearing and settlement services for major exchanges, including NASDAQ. Fidelity’s decision to list its spot Bitcoin ETF with DTCC underlines the increasing institutional recognition of digital assets.

This step echoes recent moves by other financial giants, including BlackRock. It reinforces the integration of cryptocurrencies into the traditional financial system.

JUST IN: Fidelity's Spot #Bitcoin ETF has been listed on the DTCC under ticker $FBTC. pic.twitter.com/UMtvYRxIgM — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) December 8, 2023

Market Readiness for Bitcoin ETF

Fidelity’s decision to list its spot Bitcoin ETF coincides with an increased interest in similar ETFs, driven by a recent surge in Bitcoin prices. The financial world is eagerly anticipating the SEC’s decision on various ETF applications, including the Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB).

The final approval for these applications is due by January 10, and the market’s current sentiment is tilting towards a positive result. This trend suggests a growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies in the realm of mainstream finance.

The regulatory environment for cryptocurrency ETFs is evolving, influenced by recent court rulings. In a significant development, the Grayscale vs. SEC case has compelled the SEC to expedite the approval of ETF applications, with key deadlines between January 5 and 10, 2024.

This legal directive suggests a shift towards integrating digital assets into regulatory frameworks and may encourage more institutional involvement in the crypto market.

Fidelity’s spot Bitcoin ETF listing on the DTCC is widely regarded as a progressive move. However, there are skeptics who question the efficacy of such investment vehicles. In the crypto industry, there are currently 13 potential issuers of similar products.

Many of these issuers have a strong background in the crypto field, offering products related to Bitcoin or Ether futures and various crypto-centric ETFs. This development symbolizes the ongoing amalgamation of digital currencies with traditional financial mechanisms.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies. More articles Nik Asti