Ethereum’s Worst Nightmare? Bitcoin Embraces Zero-Knowledge Technology, Challenging the Status Quo in Decentralized Applications

Share this article







by Viktoriia Palchik by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief BitcoinOS confirmed the first ZK proof on the Bitcoin mainnet on July 24, 2024, marking a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency community and potentially influencing its future in the blockchain ecosystem.

On July 24, 2024, BitcoinOS (BOS) successfully confirmed the first ZK proof on the Bitcoin mainnet, marking a major milestone for the cryptocurrency community. With this historic accomplishment, the first and most valuable cryptocurrency in the world has taken a major step forward, one that might change its future and its place in the larger blockchain ecosystem.

We must first look at the circumstances around this development and the difficulties that Bitcoin has encountered recently in order to fully appreciate its significance. Even though Bitcoin has the largest market capitalization among cryptocurrencies, it has long been criticized for lacking the scalability and usefulness of more modern blockchain systems like Ethereum.

We have done it! For the first time ever a ZK-proof has been verified on Bitcoin Mainnet by BitcoinOS.



The final verification was confirmed in block 853626.



A historic moment and a historic block.



A new era has begun for Bitcoin enabling unlimited scaling and functionality -… pic.twitter.com/x8akim4SJh — BitcoinOS (@BTC_OS) July 24, 2024

Due to these perceived flaws, an array of competing cryptocurrencies and smart contract platforms have emerged, many of which make claims to strengthen Bitcoin’s deficiencies.

ZK proofs have been incorporated into the Bitcoin mainnet, which is a strong reaction to these complaints and may open up new possibilities for the network without sacrificing its fundamental security and decentralization tenets. This move might have far-reaching repercussions for Bitcoin’s role in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, its competitive position against other blockchain-based platforms, and the wider acceptance of blockchain itself.

The Breakthrough: ZK Proofs on Bitcoin

In block 853626, mined by Foundry USA, the first ZK proof was verified on the mainnet of Bitcoin on July 24, 2024, at 23:22 UTC. The BitcoinOS rollup protocol is responsible for this occurrence, which ushers in a new phase of functionality and scalability for the cryptocurrency.

Zero-knowledge proofs are a type of cryptography where a prover may demonstrate to a verifier that a statement is true without disclosing any information other than the statement’s validity. ZK proofs may be applied to blockchain technology to validate transactions and carry out intricate calculations off-chain, significantly lowering the volume of data that must be handled and maintained on the main blockchain.

4/ We have built a blockchain explorer for Bitcoin ZK transactions. Here you can see the full set of challenge transactions that occurred leading up to the final verification of the ZK-proof. pic.twitter.com/xVDCjHRheV — BitcoinOS (@BTC_OS) July 24, 2024

In order to facilitate users’ comprehension of these novel forms of on-chain transactions, the BitcoinOS team has created a block explorer specifically designed for ZK transactions. When consumers and developers start investigating the new possibilities made possible by ZK proofs on Bitcoin, this tool will be essential.

Increasing the Capabilities of Bitcoin

According to Edan Yago, who is working on the BitcoinOS project, this advancement turns Bitcoin into a platform for decentralized apps instead of just a “layer of value.” According to him, it is both an operating system and a platform for the whole universe of decentralized apps that may be developed. This is the beginning of the end for Ethereum, Solana, and all other Level 1 initiatives, as they will now face competition from Bitcoin.

This viewpoint casts doubt on the idea that Bitcoin is only digital gold, viewing it as a multifaceted blockchain platform that may facilitate a variety of decentralized services and endeavors.

Scalability Without Compromise

This development is important because it makes Bitcoin more scalable without necessitating a soft fork or modifications to the network’s consensus procedures. By taking this strategy, the dangers and conflicts within the community that arise from significant changes to the Bitcoin protocol are reduced.

According to Yago, each time a soft fork happens, the user community experiences major frictions in addition to an increased level of risk being injected into the system. With the use of rollup technology and ZK proofs, BitcoinOS seeks to offer a way for Bitcoin to grow and develop without these problems.

Impact on Existing Scaling Solutions

ZK proofs on Bitcoin might have an impact on the Lightning Network and other current scalability options. Although the Lightning Network has gained popularity as a quick and affordable way to exchange Bitcoin, it has liquidity issues and necessitates a certain amount of user confidence in middlemen.

Yago contends that programs such as BitcoinOS, which incorporate ZK proofs and make use of the security of the main Bitcoin network, have the ability to make the Lightning Network obsolete. He says that Lightning Network has, regrettably, been a much-overhyped scalability option. As a technology, it is only appropriate for a very small number of specialized applications due to its pre-funding and requirement for player switching.

Competition in the ZK Space

Although BitcoinOS asserts that it was the first to validate a ZK proof on the mainnet, it is not the only company exploring this technology for Bitcoin. Similar solutions are being worked on by a number of other projects:

Renowned for its contributions to Ethereum’s Layer 2 scaling solution Starknet, StarkWare has validated a ZK proof on the Signet test network for Bitcoin. This effort laid the foundation for future mainnet deployment.

Our first research paper on STARK over Bitcoin is here ✨



This paper is the most practical covenant-rollup research ever published.



So sit back and discover how the combination of STARK technology and OP_CAT can unlock unlimited use cases for Bitcoin, paving the way for its… pic.twitter.com/on7Le4UnMs — StarkWare 🐺🐱 (@StarkWareLtd) July 24, 2024

Using Bitcoin as a Data Availability layer, Citrea announced the June public devnet launch of their ZK proof-based scaling network. The project seeks to allow additional features by utilizing current Bitcoin enhancements such as Taproot and SegWit.

1/6 Today Citrea Public Devnet goes live for developers & users 🍊🍋



This launch marks the first time that Bitcoin is being tested as a data availability layer, making it the foundation for a dynamic financial ecosystem.



Try Bitcoin's First ZK Rollup 👇https://t.co/n4V9tbpGjI pic.twitter.com/e7fIyTwXor — Citrea (@citrea_xyz) June 5, 2024

In an effort to make ZK technology more widely available to developers, Bitcoin Virtual Machine is creating a platform that lets users start their own ZK-VM blockchain without requiring complex software.

These rival initiatives show how much interest there is in integrating ZK technology with Bitcoin and raise the possibility that this field may expand quickly in the upcoming months and years.

The Road Ahead for Bitcoin and ZK

The successful validation of a ZK proof on the mainnet of Bitcoin indicates the start of a new phase in the development of the cryptocurrency. There will likely be a huge number of additional apps and use cases developed on top of Bitcoin as consumers and developers start to investigate the possibilities made possible by this technology.

Everyone anticipates seeing more ZK-based solution development and testing on Bitcoin in the near future. This might involve the introduction of new rollup networks, the development of infrastructure and tools to enable ZK proofs, and the appearance of cutting-edge apps that make use of this technology.

In the long term, ZK proofs’ inclusion may cause Bitcoin to take on a new role within the larger blockchain ecosystem. With the right combination of ZK technology’s scalability and functionality and unmatched security and network effects, Bitcoin has the potential to challenge Ethereum’s supremacy in the field of smart contracts and decentralized apps.

But it’s crucial to keep in mind that success is not assured just by technology. ZK proofs’ final effect on Bitcoin will rely on a number of variables, including user and developer acceptance, government reactions, and the general trajectory of the cryptocurrency industry.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Viktoriia is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Viktoriia Palchik

