July 24, 2024

Ethereum Wayback Machine: Covalent’s Solution for Blockchain Transparency

by
Published: July 24, 2024 at 11:00 am Updated: July 23, 2024 at 9:38 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 24, 2024 at 11:00 am

In Brief

Covalent’s Head of Protocol Engineering, Pranay Valson, discussed decentralized AI and blockchain technology applications, emphasizing the importance of Covalent’s infrastructure and Ethereum Wayback Machine.

At the Hack Seasons Conference, Pranay Valson, Head of Protocol Engineering at Covalent, elaborated on the exciting realm of decentralized AI and its potential applications in blockchain technology. Valson provided a comprehensive overview of how Covalent’s infrastructure is designed to support decentralized AI applications, highlighting the unique capabilities that make their platform particularly suited for this emerging field.

Valson also touched upon Covalent’s Ethereum Wayback Machine, explaining its significance in enhancing blockchain transparency and accountability. He elaborated on how this tool allows users to access historical blockchain data, providing valuable insights for researchers, developers, and analysts. 

Valson’s discussion emphasized the importance of such tools in maintaining the integrity of blockchain networks and fostering trust among users. Take a look:

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.