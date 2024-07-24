Ethereum Wayback Machine: Covalent’s Solution for Blockchain Transparency

by Viktoriia Palchik by Anastasiia O

In Brief Covalent’s Head of Protocol Engineering, Pranay Valson, discussed decentralized AI and blockchain technology applications, emphasizing the importance of Covalent’s infrastructure and Ethereum Wayback Machine.

At the Hack Seasons Conference, Pranay Valson, Head of Protocol Engineering at Covalent, elaborated on the exciting realm of decentralized AI and its potential applications in blockchain technology. Valson provided a comprehensive overview of how Covalent’s infrastructure is designed to support decentralized AI applications, highlighting the unique capabilities that make their platform particularly suited for this emerging field.

Valson also touched upon Covalent’s Ethereum Wayback Machine, explaining its significance in enhancing blockchain transparency and accountability. He elaborated on how this tool allows users to access historical blockchain data, providing valuable insights for researchers, developers, and analysts.

Valson’s discussion emphasized the importance of such tools in maintaining the integrity of blockchain networks and fostering trust among users. Take a look:

