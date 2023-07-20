Espresso Systems Unveils Doppio: A Shared Sequencer Testnet on a Fork of Polygon zkEVM

Published: Jul 20, 2023 at 8:40 am
by Danil Myakin
In Brief

Espresso Systems are the developers of the Espresso Sequencer, which supports rollups in decentralization.

They have unveiled the Espresso Sequencer’s latest testnet release, dubbed Doppio.

The team says it has developed an end-to-end integration of the Espresso Sequencer with a fully functional zk-rollup, specifically a fork of the Polygon zkEVM.


Espresso Systems, the developers of the Espresso Sequencer, which supports rollups in decentralization, today unveiled their latest testnet release, dubbed Doppio.

The Espresso team said the Doppio testnet integrates the Espresso Sequencer and Polygon zkEVM client, making it the first roll up to run transactions on a modular sequencing testnet.

Espresso chose the Polygon zkEVM stack for its first integration as it offers a fully audited, open source, and feature-complete ZK rollup client, including fast exits and verifiable zero-knowledge proofs.

The Espresso Sequencer is a decentralized shared sequencing layer designed to solve fragmented interoperability and sequencing centralization issues facing rollups on Ethereum, as sequencers use centralized servers to decide which transactions to include and in what order.

With Doppio, users can send transactions to a fork of the Polygon zkEVM. These transactions are then directed and organized by nodes operating the HotShot protocol – the consensus protocol underpinning the Espresso Sequencer – developed by Espresso.

Of the work with Polygon zkEVM, Espresso Systems CEO Ben Fisch said: “As our first rollup integration, this represents a milestone for the Espresso Sequencer project. We are glad to offer the Polygon ecosystem, their developers, and their users a path toward decentralization without compromising on quick confirmations.”

The Doppio testnet is currently run internally by the company, with plans to open up participation to external nodes in the coming months.

What HotShot does

HotShot has feature known as “optimistic responsiveness,” which enables the network to confirm transactions at the fastest possible rate. 

As a consensus protocol designed specifically for a “lazy sequencing” scenario, the nodes involved in the Hotshot protocol don’t need to execute transactions or run a virtual machine. Instead, they only need to agree on the order in which transactions are arranged and nothing more.

Nodes operating the Espresso HotShot protocol can offer users almost instant pre-confirmations for their transaction and provide assurances about the availability of data. Espresso will use restaking to allow Ethereum validators to use their staked ETH to participate in operating the protocol. 

In the new Doppio release, data sharding with guaranteed availability, or verifiable information dispersal (VID), is one of the significant new features added to HotShot. This means that data is split into smaller pieces, making it easier to manage and access.

Future rollup integrations

In the coming months, Espresso will be partnering with rollups and rollup-as-a-service companies to develop an SDK and documentation to support their integration. Currently, Espresso is already working with Injective as they develop Cascade, their SVM rollup; Spire, who unveiled today their layer 3 rollup-as-a-service offering; AltLayer, who will offer the Espresso Sequencer as an option to developers.

In addition to supporting the rollup companies, Espresso will also be building its next integration with the OP Stack in collaboration with Caldera, a rollup-as-a-service (RaaS) company that enables developers to deploy custom-built rollups for on-chain applications. Both companies will develop and deploy an OP Stack rollup that will see transactions sequenced by the Espresso Sequencer.

Caldera will provide the OP rollup interface, site hosting, block explorer and indexers, while the Espresso Sequencer will integrate with the OP stack, to support developers in building decentralized rollups from launch.

