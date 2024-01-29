Markets News Report
January 29, 2024

ESMA Proposes Tighter Rules for Non-EU Based Crypto Companies

by Victor Dey
In Brief

ESMA proposed tighter regulations for non-EU based crypto companies, limiting their ability to serve customers within the European Union.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) announced a proposal that crypto companies based outside the European Union (EU) will only be able to directly serve customers within the bloc under very limited conditions to avoid unfair competition.

The proposed regulations, which come in the wake of the EU’s approval of the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) last year, are designed to address challenges posed by the borderless nature of the online sector and the need for consistent oversight. Moreover, it aims to ensure that companies adhere to the same regulatory standards as their EU-based counterparts, thus leveling the playing field in the rapidly evolving crypto market.

The latest EU proposals on how crypto firms and regulators should apply the law in practice cover crypto asset firms outside the EU that want to offer services directly to EU customers rather than from a physical base inside the bloc.

“The proposed guidance confirms ESMA’s previous message that the provision of crypto-asset services by a third-country firm is limited under MiCA to cases where the client is the exclusive initiator of the service. This exemption should be understood as narrowly framed and regarded as the exception. A firm cannot use it to bypass MiCA,” said ESMA.

Emphasizing Investor Protection and Compliance with MiCA

The proposal, currently open for public consultation until the end of April, is slated to undergo finalization by the end of 2024. In collaboration with national regulators across the EU, ESMA has pledged to implement all necessary measures to actively shield EU-based investors and ensure compliance among crypto-asset service providers with the MiCA.

One of the essential pointers in the proposal is the prohibition of third-country firms from soliciting business within the EU, which includes any form of marketing campaigns across the 27-country bloc. Moreover, the proposal outlines limitations on exemptions granted to non-EU firms, stipulating that further service offerings beyond the original transaction context are not permissible under the exemption framework.

A separate set of proposed guidance delineates criteria for classifying crypto assets as “financial instruments,” similar to traditional stocks or bonds. This classification would subject such assets to the regulatory purview of the EU’s Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID), ensuring adherence to additional regulatory requirements.

The proposed regulations and guidance signify a concerted effort by ESMA and EU regulators to establish a robust regulatory framework that balances investor protection with fostering innovation within the crypto market.

Kumar Gandharv
