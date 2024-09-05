Eigen Foundation Announces Season 2 Stakedrop, Plans To Open Claiming Window By September 17

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Eigen Foundation announces the EIGEN Season 2 Stakedrop to reward the contributors and participants who have supported EigenLayer.

Independent organization dedicated to the growth of the EigenLayer ecosystem, the Eigen Foundation, announced the launch of Season 2 Stakedrop. This initiative aims to recognize and reward major contributors and participants within its ecosystem, such as stakers, operators, ecosystem partners, as well as the broader community. The claiming window is anticipated to go live around September 17th.

Stakers and operators are eligible based on the requirement that they have been staking ETH or EIGEN tokens over the course of Season 2. Once the portal is active, direct stakers will have the option to claim the rewards using it. However, Liquid Restaking Tokens (LRT) users will need to consult their specific protocols to understand the procedures for claiming Season 2 Stakedrop rewards. A total of 70 million EIGEN were allotted to stakers and operators for Season 2.

ETH stakers are stand to receive 58 million EIGEN. This allocation correlates with the quantity of ETH staked between March 15th and August 15th by individuals who staked native ETH or LSTs. EIGEN stakers will be allocated 3 million EIGEN, with the snapshot of their EIGEN holdings captured on August 15th.

Operators will get 8 million EIGEN. This allocation is calculated in accordance with the weighted delegated ETH-hours or times the square root of the number of AVSs, from March 15th to August 15th. Additionally, operators who engaged with delegated EIGEN will receive over 300,000 EIGEN. The amount of tokens delegated to operators was captured in a snapshot on August 15th.

Ecosystem partners, which encompass Actively Validated Services (AVSs), LRTs, Rollups, and RaaS, along with other contributors, will be recognized for their shared efforts in strengthening the network. They are set to receive 10 million EIGEN as part of the Stakedrop.

In addition, early advocates, contributors, and projects that have provided support to EigenLayer since its launch are also eligible for rewards. These participants can now verify their social identity to confirm eligibility before claims become available. The total community allocation is 6 million EIGEN, distributed across various categories. Open source contributors will receive 61.26% of this allocation, Twitter participants are allocated 25.98%, podcasts will receive 4.04%, Discord users are allocated 3.12%, Farcaster participants will receive 2.47%, analysts are allocated 2.08%, Mirror will receive 0.69%, and hackathon participants are allocated 0.35%.

What Is EIGEN Token?

The EIGEN token is created to support the EigenLayer ecosystem, working alongside ETH restaking. It presents a mechanism to address “intersubjective” faults—issues that cannot be detected on-chain but still require penalties. This mechanism allows the EIGEN to be forked independently of the Ethereum mainnet consensus.

The total supply of EIGEN is 1.67 billion tokens. The Eigen Foundation has allocated 45% of EIGEN to the community, with 15% designated for stakedrops, 15% for initiatives, and 15% for ecosystem development. Additionally, 29.5% of the tokens have been distributed to investors, while 25.5% are reserved for early supporters.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson