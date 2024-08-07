dYdX Introduces MegaVault, Enabling USDC Liquidity Provision On dYdX Chain

In Brief dYdX unveiled MegaVault, enabling dYdX Chain users to deposit USDC, offer liquidity to different markets, and secure yield in return.

Decentralized exchange (DEX) dYdX, which facilitates trading perpetual futures contracts, unveiled a new feature called MegaVault. This instrument allows dYdX Chain users to deposit USDC, offer liquidity to different markets, as well as secure yield in return. The deposited funds subsequently are set to be utilized to implement automated market-making strategies throughout the dYdX Chain markets.

With MegaVault, individuals have the option to deposit and withdraw USDC at any period of time and begin generating yield right away. Essentially, deposits can be viewed as owning a share of the vault’s net equity. However, in its primary version, users might encounter “slippage” due to the current status and positions of MegaVault, along with prevailing market conditions.

Meanwhile, the yield could be earned from profit and loss (PnL) on vault positions, shares of trading fee revenue, and potential rewards created by the community members and software developers.

Furthermore, the MegaVault may involve some manual operations, as, for instance, transferring USDC between market-specific “sub-vaults” or adjusting parameters within these “sub-vaults” that govern the vault’s quoting strategy and behavior. These tasks will be managed by an “operator,” who is selected through governance processes.

dYdX Chain Upgrades To 5.1.0 Version, Surpasses $200B In Total Transaction Volume

It operates as a permissionless exchange for perpetual futures trading and features two main offerings, encompassing dYdX Chain and dYdX V3. dYdX Chain functions as a Layer 1 network utilizing Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus, built with the Cosmos SDK and secured by the CometBFT mechanism. Recently, dYdX upgraded dYdX Chain to version 5.1.0, incorporating performance enhancements, Slinky updates, and improvements to the Vault user experience.

Its dYdX V3 represents a perpetual futures trading exchange that operates on a Layer 2 protocol created jointly by dYdX and StarkWare. This protocol leverages StarkWare’s StarkEx scalability engine and integrates dYdX’s Perpetual smart contracts.

Recently, the project announced that the total transaction volume on dYdX Chain has reached $200 billion, surpassing the previous milestone of $100 billion achieved in April.

