DWF Labs: BNB Could Become Next Blockchain To Attract Memecoin Activity, With GraFun Leading In Performance

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief DWF Labs’ analysis of top BNB memecoin launchpads suggests that BNB Chain could be the next to attract new memecoin activity.

Web3 investor and market maker DWF Labs published a comparative analysis of the leading BNB memecoin launchpads. The report suggests that, following the surge of memecoins on Solana and Tron, BNB Chain may emerge as the next blockchain to attract new memecoin activity.

DWF Labs notes that the BNB Chain has developed a substantial user base and liquidity over the years, providing it with a competitive advantage in the consumer and retail sectors. According to CoinMarketCap, BNB Chain holds the second-largest market capitalization after Ethereum, with a total value locked (TVL) of $6.1 billion, which is close to Solana’s TVL of $6.3 billion.

Conducting an overview of the memecoin launchpads on the BNB Chain—GraFun, Four.meme, and Flap.sh—DWF Labs highlights that they all employ a bonding curve model. In this model, when a sufficient number of purchases occur along the bonding curve, and the market capitalization reaches a predetermined level, liquidity will be automatically deployed to PancakeSwap V3.

Among the leading launchpads on the BNB Chain, GraFun has established itself as a top performer in several key metrics, including total tokens deployed, revenue, and user count. It boasts the highest total tokens deployed and the most revenue among its competitors. Notably, while both GraFun and Flap.sh generate their revenue exclusively in BNB, Four.meme has both BNB and non-BNB tokens as revenues.

GraFun Achieves Highest User Engagement Among Launchpads While Charging Lowest Fees

GraFun has also attracted a substantial user base, with 31,241 unique users and 10,609 unique creators, which are the highest figures among its peers. Notably, each BNB launchpad has different requirements for the amount of BNB needed to fill the bonding curve. GraFun requires 38.75 BNB, while Flap.sh requires 16 BNB. In contrast, Four.meme allows creators to set their own requirements.

Furthermore, all launchpads charge a small fee for token creation, with GraFun offering the lowest fee at 0.0005 BNB. Additionally, trading fees apply on the bonding curve, with GraFun and Four.meme both charging a competitive rate of 1%.

Finally, the firm highlighted that it has recently formed a strategic partnership with GraFun, aimed at supporting the next generation of memecoin projects on the BNB Chain.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson