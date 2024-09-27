Memecoin Issuance Platform GraFun Announces Launch With Floki Holding 40% Of Its Shares

In Brief GraFun announced its platform for the issuance and trading of memecoins, powered by bonding curve mechanism for low-cost memecoin launches.

New platform for the issuance and trading of memecoins based on the BNB Chain, GraFun announced its upcoming launch. Utilizing a bonding curve mechanism, GraFun will allow anyone to launch a memecoin at minimal cost.

Furthermore, this launchpad will empower the market to set the value of each memecoin. If demand is sufficient to reach a specific market capitalization, the memecoin hits its “bonding curve,” triggering the automatic addition of liquidity to a decentralized exchange (DEX).

The liquidity is either burned or locked, ensuring that anyone can purchase the memecoin on DEXs. If a memecoin fails to reach its bonding curve, it will not be launched on a DEX. However, the memecoin launchpad generates revenue regardless of individual memecoin performance.

Notably, the platform aims to provide a fair launch model that enables only those memecoins that users are interested in to be listed on DEXs.

The project receives suport from the cryptocurrency ecosystem initiative Floki, along with other prominent industry players such as BNB Chain, DeXe Protocol, and HOT Protocol. Additionally, DWF Labs serves as a strategic partner in this venture.

Floki, recognized as the leading memecoin on the BNB chain, is set to acquire a 40% ownership stake in GraFun, along with 40% of the revenue produced by the launchpad. This ownership arrangement is anticipated to provide advantages for Floki and its associated project, TokenFi.

PumpFun And SunPump Surge In Interest, While GraFun Joins The Trend

GraFun is set to operate in a manner similar to other well-known memecoin launchpads that utilize a bonding curve mechanism, such as PumpFun and SunPump, which have recently garnered considerable interest. Both of these platforms have achieved remarkable success, generating over $100 million in fees collectively within just a few months of their launch.

Specifically, PumFun has accumulated more than $110 million in fees over the past six months and is expected to generate approximately $136.5 million in annual fees. In contrast, SunPump has earned $5.2 million in fees since its launch a little over a month ago, with projections indicating it could reach around $51.8 million in annual fees.

