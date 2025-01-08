DuckChain Unveils DUCK Tokenomics Ahead Of TGE, Allocates 77% For Community And Ecosystem Development

In Brief DuckChain introduces the DUCK governance token to power its ecosystem and drive mass adoption, unveiling its tokenomics and airdrop details ahead of the official launch.

Consumer layer of The Open Network (TON), DuckChain introduced the DUCK governance token to power its ecosystem and drive mass adoption, unveiling its tokenomics ahead of the official token release.

DUCK is set to offer multiple key functions, including allowing holders to participate in decision-making through AI-powered processes to ensure scalability and inclusivity, and enabling users to stake DUCK to secure the network and earn rewards, promoting ecosystem stability and user engagement. Furthermore, it will be used for gas fees, acting as the primary currency for transactions on DuckChain and simplifying payments for users and developers with a unified gas system as well as serve as ecosystem currency, powering the entire DuckChain ecosystem by facilitating liquidity, payments, and participation across decentralized applications (dApps).

According to the announcement, 77% of the total tokens will be allocated to the community and ecosystem, which includes 50% for airdrops, 3% for marketing, 4% for liquidity, 20% for the ecosystem, 10% for investors. Additionally, 10% will be allocated for the team, and 3% for advisors. The total supply of DUCK tokens is capped at 10 billion, with 59% allocated for initial circulation.

DUCK will be a multi-chain token. The initial token generation event (TGE) will take place on TON, followed by launches on DuckChain after its public mainnet launch, Arbitrum, Base, and other chains. DUCK aims to integrate Telegram users into the cryptocurrency environment seamlessly. The token distribution will occur over a period of 48 months, with the majority of tokens allocated to the community. No tokens for the team, investors, or advisors will be released in the first 12 months.

Regarding the airdrop, all MiniApp users can now check their allocation in the DuckChain MiniApp. They can claim their DUCK tokens on the OKX cryptocurrency exchange. Web3 users who engaged with DuckChain on its website through staking or bridging and AI DAO Genesis members will be able to check their airdrop allocation by January 13th.

The listing is scheduled for January 16th and will be available through both centralized (CEXs) and decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

What Is DuckChain?

DuckChain serves as a consumer-focused platform aimed at driving mass adoption of cryptocurrency, making it accessible to Telegram‘s vast user base through technologies such as AI, Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), and more. Currently, DuckChain has over 20 million users, with more than 2 million daily active users (DAUs) and over 3 million paid users. The platform has received investment from prominent crypto venture capital firms, including dao5, Tandem by Offchain Labs, Kinetic, and others.

The platform recently launched its mainnet, allowing users to explore its network and engage in a mainnet event where they can earn various rewards, such as Eggs, USDT, TON, NOT, and DOGS.

