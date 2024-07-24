Interview Business Markets Software Technology
July 24, 2024

dRPC CTO Highlights Role of Decentralized RPC in Multichain Environments

by
Published: July 24, 2024 at 1:00 pm Updated: July 23, 2024 at 9:38 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 24, 2024 at 1:00 pm

In Brief

Viacheslav Shebanov, CTO at dRPC, discussed the benefits of decentralizing RPC nodes at the Hack Seasons Conference, highlighting its ability to address issues like single points of failure.

During the Hack Seasons Conference in Brussels, we had a chance to talk with Viacheslav Shebanov, CTO at dRPC. We discussed the benefits of decentralizing RPC nodes and how this approach enhances overall network reliability. 

Shebanov provided a detailed explanation of why decentralization is crucial for RPC, highlighting how it addresses common issues such as single points of failure and potential censorship. He elaborated on how decentralized RPC supports multichain environments, enabling seamless interaction across various blockchain networks and significantly improving interoperability.

Additionally, Viacheslav outlined several cost-reduction strategies that leverage decentralized RPC nodes, demonstrating how this approach can not only enhance performance but also offer economic benefits to network participants and end-users. Here’s the video:

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.