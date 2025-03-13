DragonSwap Adds Orbs-Powered dLIMIT And DCA Protocols On Sei Network

In Brief DragonSwap announced the integration of the dLIMIT and DCA protocols, powered by Orbs, introducing advanced trading features that enable users to place orders similar to those on CEXs.

Sei Network’s decentralized exchange (DEX) DragonSwap announced the integration of the dLIMIT and DCA protocols, powered by Orbs. This update introduces advanced trading features that allow DragonSwap users to place orders similar to those on centralized exchanges (CEXs), all within a fully decentralized environment.

Orbs is a decentralized Layer 3 blockchain built for advanced on-chain trading. Its dLIMIT, dTWAP, Liquidity Hub, and Perpetual Hub protocols push the boundaries of decentralized finance (DeFi) and smart contract technology, offering centralized finance (CeFi)-level execution in on-chain trading.

Now the dLIMIT protocol allows DragonSwap users to set limit orders to buy or sell tokens at specific price points, ensuring optimal trade entry and helping traders maximize value. In addition, the integration of the Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) feature by Orbs offers a well-known trading strategy that can help mitigate market volatility.

DCA by Orbs divides larger orders into smaller parts, which are executed gradually over time. This method reduces the risk of price fluctuations and allows traders to acquire assets in stages, without being overly concerned about the exact timing of their purchases.

The addition of dLIMIT and DCA by Orbs strengthens DragonSwap’s position as a leading DEX on the Sei Network. Over the past month, the platform has processed over $150 million in on-chain volume. These new features have the potential to increase trading volume and further enhance DragonSwap’s offerings.

Orbs Powers Liquidity Hub And Perpetual Hub On DragonSwap

With an emphasis on simplicity and optimal performance, DragonSwap offers a seamless and intuitive experience for traders at any skill level. What began as a new project has evolved into the central DeFi hub of the Sei Network.

The integration of Orbs’ protocols into DragonSwap builds on successful implementations with other major DEXs. As these protocols gain widespread adoption across the omnichain ecosystem, Orbs is emerging as the preferred solution for advanced decentralized order types that bring centralized exchange-level execution to DeFi.

Alongside dLIMIT and DCA, Orbs also powers other core products on DragonSwap, such as Liquidity Hub for aggregated liquidity and Perpetual Hub for on-chain perpetual futures.

