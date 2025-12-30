Dr. Han Lin Shares Year-End Review: Gate Advances Web3 Adoption And Strengthens Global Market Position

In Brief In 2025, Gate marked its 12th anniversary with growth across technology, security, compliance, and global branding, while advancing Web3 adoption through real-world applications and laying the foundation for mainstream integration in 2026.

Dr. Han Lin, founder of cryptocurrency exchange Gate, published a year-end letter reflecting on 2025 and highlighting the platform’s accomplishments.

According to him, the year also marked Gate’s 12th anniversary, a milestone described as completing a full cycle, with the company preparing for a more ambitious phase ahead.

Throughout the year, the cryptocurrency industry experienced rapid developments, with evolving markets, accelerated technologies, and emerging applications. Within this dynamic environment, Gate advanced through product updates, business expansion, and global engagement, attributing its progress to the ongoing trust and support of users, partners, media, and its international team.

In 2025, the platform achieved several key milestones. The exchange ranked second globally in spot trading volume and liquidity, while its derivatives trading volume remained within the top three worldwide. Security and asset management were strengthened, with the latest proof-of-reserves report showing total reserves of $11.676 billion and a reserve ratio of 124%, covering nearly 500 user assets, the largest number of disclosed reserve currencies in the industry.

Gate also expanded its mainstream presence by becoming an official sponsor of Oracle Red Bull Racing in Formula 1 and continuing its partnership with FC Internazionale Milano as an official sleeve sponsor, promoting a professional image of the cryptocurrency sector on a global stage.

2025 Marks A Milestone In Maturation Of Web3

This year, Web3 has shown progress toward practical adoption, as technologies once confined to niche developer communities increasingly operate in real-world scenarios and undergo broader market and user validation. Improvements in on-chain performance, cross-chain interoperability, and user experience have narrowed gaps that existed only a few years ago, while previously persistent usability and stability issues are gradually being resolved, creating conditions for wider adoption.

Market trends in 2025 reflected this maturation. Bitcoin reached new highs multiple times, drawing long-term capital back into cryptocurrencies, while focus shifted from short-term price fluctuations to platform resilience, asset transparency, and ecosystem sustainability. On-chain activity continues to grow, signaling that value creation and trading behavior are increasingly occurring within functional systems rather than purely speculative frameworks.

The convergence of Web3 with other technologies also became more apparent. AI is now actively used in trading, data analysis, and risk management, while cryptocurrency payments are gradually becoming part of everyday transactions. Digital asset management is evolving from basic holding toward more structured, long-term allocation strategies. These developments highlight Web3’s emerging role as a foundational layer for the next-generation digital economy, supporting sustainable innovation and growth.

Gate’s investment in Web3 emphasizes solid infrastructure, user-friendly products, and a stable environment over hype, aiming to integrate blockchain technology into daily life rather than limiting it to technical circles. The company’s mission has become clearer: to connect markets, on-chain and off-chain systems, technology and applications, and innovation with practical, real-world needs. Gate plans to continue strengthening its security, performance, openness, and compliance, steadily building a more secure, efficient, and reliable global Web3 infrastructure for the future.

Gate Pursues Steady And Strategic Growth Throughout 2025

Much of Gate’s work in 2025 may not have been immediately visible externally, but internally each initiative was carefully planned and executed. On the technology side, the company invested heavily in infrastructure to better integrate on-chain and off-chain systems. Instead of simply adding features, system coordination across the ecosystem was restructured. The high-performance Layer 2 network, Gate Layer, and associated on-chain applications were progressively deployed, enabling smoother cross-chain asset transfers and lowering barriers to on-chain trading, with internal data showing increased user engagement. These efforts, while not always publicly noticed, establish a foundation for long-term platform growth.

In user services and asset security, Gate upgraded its VIP system and wealth management offerings to better support users through market fluctuations, maintaining security, risk control, and transparency as core priorities. Improvements in trading experience, response times, and system stability reflect where the company focused its resources.

Compliance and global expansion also advanced in 2025, with Gate continuing to develop regulatory initiatives in markets such as Dubai, Europe, and Australia. Navigating diverse regulatory frameworks is seen as essential for long-term development, and these efforts have supported broader international expansion and the foundation for global services.

Gate strengthened its global branding through partnerships with Oracle Red Bull Racing in Formula 1, FC Internazionale Milano, and various offline and cultural initiatives, increasing recognition of Web3 beyond industry circles. These efforts are positioned as long-term strategies to reshape public perception rather than seeking immediate returns.

The company also focused on team development and international talent acquisition, emphasizing human capital as a key component of organizational stability. Gate has built a diverse, professional global team with strong technical capabilities and a long-term vision, supported by transparent compensation and optimized growth systems. These internal investments, while gradual, are intended to build resilience that enables the company to endure market cycles and evolve sustainably.

Looking back, Gate’s 2025 achievements reflect deliberate decisions and sustained effort, with incremental progress expected to translate into lasting competitive strength and support the company’s next phase in Web3.

Understanding Gate’s ‘All-In Web3’ Strategic Focus

This year, Gate emphasized the importance of bringing Web3 beyond niche circles, arguing that the technology cannot transform the world if it remains confined to a small group of users. In 2025, the company focused on enabling broader engagement through sports partnerships, cultural events, offline conferences, and community interactions, allowing people to experience blockchain-based participation and value creation in intuitive, accessible ways.

At the same time, Gate continued to invest in on-chain development, strengthening the connection between blockchain technology and real-world applications. The company emphasized that Web3 adoption does not require users to understand complex concepts; improvements in payments, settlements, and asset circulation can deliver practical benefits quietly but effectively, supporting long-term trust and adoption.

Gate’s “All in Web3” strategy reflects a long-term commitment to building foundational capabilities and real-world applications, integrating Web3 into daily life. The vision is for users to manage investing, trading, DeFi, cross-border payments, and asset management seamlessly through a single platform, reducing reliance on fragmented traditional systems and enhancing personal freedom and control.

Looking ahead to 2026, Gate expects the next phase of Web3 to focus on mainstream adoption and real-world utility, where blockchain technology becomes as natural and essential as everyday services. The company plans to continue expanding global talent recruitment, enhancing incentives for existing team members, and attracting top-tier professionals worldwide to build a best-in-class workforce.

