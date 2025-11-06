Gate CEO Dr. Han Shares ‘Lessons I Learned In Crypto’ At HKUST, Highlighting Gate’s Evolution And Web3 Vision

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Dr. Han delivered a keynote at HKUST sharing insights from his 12-year crypto journey, outlining Gate’s global expansion, “All in Web3” strategy, and commitment to empowering young innovators.

Dr. Han, Founder and CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange Gate, delivered a keynote address at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) titled “Lessons I Learned in Crypto,” followed by a fireside chat with Professor Stephen Shih, Associate Dean of HKUST.

The occasion marked Dr. Han’s return to the university after 12 years, during which he discussed his entrepreneurial journey and insights from years of involvement in the cryptocurrency sector. The session drew participation from more than a hundred students and emerging entrepreneurs, contributing to an interactive and engaging atmosphere.

In his remarks, Dr. Han reflected on Gate’s development from its early entry into the cryptocurrency space to its expansion through multiple market cycles and its establishment as a global platform. He highlighted the industry’s dynamic nature, emphasizing that adaptability, fast response to market trends, and progress in both technological and regulatory areas are essential for sustained growth.

“Each wave brings new opportunities, but also new challenges,” he stated, urging attendees to remain open to innovation. Dr. Han also discussed Gate’s approach to product development and ecosystem growth, outlining the company’s achievements in shaping industry standards.

When outlining future plans, Dr. Han emphasized Gate’s recent strategic initiative titled “All in Web3,” describing it as more than a technological enhancement and instead a holistic evolution in ecosystem development.

The initiative is designed to create a global, open, and cooperative framework built around blockchain technology, integrating components such as Gate Layer, Gate Perp DEX, Gate Fun, Meme Go, and Gate Web3 to support a wide range of applications.

“All in Web3 is Gate’s firm commitment to future development. Web3 is not only a technological revolution, but also a new paradigm of value reconstruction and social collaboration,” he said during the presentation. “Gate aims to be a key driver of this transformation, enabling more users to experience the infinite possibilities of Web3 in a safe and trustworthy environment,” Dr. Han added.

Dr. Han also outlined Gate’s approach to global expansion and brand evolution, detailing the company’s efforts to strengthen its international presence and the rationale behind its rebranding to Gate.com.

He noted that Gate has advanced its global reach by forming partnerships with well-known organizations, including Oracle Red Bull Racing in Formula 1 and FC Internazionale Milano, reinforcing its visibility in international markets.

Alongside this growth, the company has continued to prioritize compliance and security by improving its risk management systems and proof-of-reserves mechanisms to maintain a transparent and trustworthy trading environment.

Several Gate entities have already obtained or completed relevant registrations, licenses, and approvals in regulatory jurisdictions such as Malta, the Bahamas, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, and Dubai.

The recent establishment of Gate Australia marks an additional step in expanding its compliance operations and strengthening its regional presence.

Dr. Han remarked, “Our goal is to ensure that users, no matter where they are, can participate in the crypto ecosystem safely and conveniently while promoting sustainable industry development.”

The company’s ongoing international initiatives reflect its long-term strategic focus on responsible growth and brand development.

Dr. Han Highlights Young People As ‘Driving Force Of New Era’

During the fireside discussion with Professor Stephen Shih, Dr. Han examined the current state and emerging directions of the Web3 sector, drawing insights from his entrepreneurial background.

The session prompted active participation from students, who raised questions on subjects such as digital asset investment, financial technology applications, and blockchain ecosystem development, reflecting strong interest in technological innovation among younger audiences.

Dr. Han expressed his perspective that the fundamental value of blockchain technology lies in redefining trust through decentralization, which he believes will continue to shape the global digital economy.

The event aimed to inspire students to broaden their perspectives and better understand the intersection of technology and business, while also strengthening connections between academic research and industry practice.

Dr. Han noted, “Young people are the driving force of the new era. We hope that through education and communication, more young people will become builders and leaders in the industry.”

He concluded by emphasizing the importance of innovation, experimentation, and adaptability in advancing blockchain and digital economy initiatives. Gate remains committed to supporting young people in exploring the cryptocurrency sector and contributing to its future growth and development.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

