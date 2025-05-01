Gate.io Celebrates 12th Anniversary In Dubai, Founder Dr. Han Unveils Strategic Blueprint For Its Next-Gen Crypto Exchange

In Brief Gate.io concluded its 12th Anniversary celebration in Dubai with strategic announcements, high-level industry discussions, and community events, reinforcing its vision to evolve into a next-generation crypto exchange and drive global Web3 adoption.

Cryptocurrency exchange, Gate.io concluded its 12th Anniversary Global Celebration in Dubai, marking a key milestone in its corporate journey. The event brought together investors, blockchain innovators, and industry leaders from around the world, contributing new perspectives and momentum to the evolving Web3 landscape.

The two-day gathering was made possible through the strong backing of strategic partner Huawei, which played a central role in supporting the occasion. The collaboration also highlighted an important phase in the ongoing evolution of Gate.io’s brand and global positioning.

During the main event, Gate.io’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Han, delivered a keynote address that reflected on the platform’s development over the past twelve years. He shared insights into the company’s history, outlining how a commitment to user-focused innovation and a long-term technological vision have shaped its growth. Looking ahead, Dr. Han presented a new strategic direction for Gate.io, which includes upgrades to its technological capabilities and its role within the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.

He pointed out that Gate.io is now at a pivotal stage, emphasizing the company’s continued dedication to strengthening Web3 infrastructure and encouraging wider adoption of cryptocurrencies on a global scale. As Dr. Han put it, “We are advancing toward the ‘next-generation crypto exchange’. It is a transformation that not only signifies a leap in technology but also a comprehensive evolution in capability.”

In elaborating on this future vision, Dr. Han described five key attributes that he believes define a truly enduring and leading exchange: the ability to serve billions of users, support millions of tokens, facilitate trillions in trading volume, provide custody for assets on the scale of trillions, and maintain strict compliance with regulatory standards. As he explained, “This is not just a vision of Gate.io. It is the path we are actively building.”

Gate.io Marks 12th Anniversary In Dubai With Industry Panels, Fireside Chat, And SPORT3 Carnival Bridging Web3 And Sports

Gate.io’s 12th Anniversary Global Celebration was positioned not only as a commemorative event but also as a platform for meaningful industry dialogue and forward-looking discussion. It functioned as a forum where thought leaders could reflect on trends shaping the digital asset landscape and exchange views on the future of the sector.

During a featured Fireside Chat, Gate.io’s Chief Business Officer Kevin Lee engaged in a detailed conversation with IBC Group Founder and CEO Mario Nawfal, addressing the topic, “Crypto Influence in 2025: Still a Net Positive?” The discussion explored the evolving perception of cryptocurrency’s role in society, prompting thoughtful insights into its ongoing impact. Kevin Lee also participated in two focused panel sessions alongside Gate.io CGEO Laura, where they moderated conversations on “The drives of the Next Bull Run” and “The Real Value of Web3 Projects.” These panels sparked broad engagement from the audience and encouraged active debate on what will shape the next phase of Web3 and market dynamics.

Leading into the main event, Gate.io also hosted the SPORT3 DUBAI 2025 sports carnival on April 29th, aiming to connect the worlds of sports and technology. The event featured multiple athletic competitions, including football, badminton, and padel, creating an energetic environment that brought together users, partners, and industry stakeholders in an informal but meaningful setting. Gate.io CBO Kevin Lee participated in both the football and padel matches, highlighting the spirit of collaboration and shared enthusiasm. Founder and CEO Dr. Han also attended, adding importance to the event and contributing to the celebratory atmosphere as it reached its peak.

The overall success of the 12th Anniversary Global Celebration served to reinforce Gate.io’s role as a forward-thinking player in the cryptocurrency space. More than just marking a milestone, the event communicated the company’s commitment to deeper Web3 integration and global cooperation. As Gate.io looks ahead to the next phase of its development, it continues to position itself toward a more connected, user-driven digital asset ecosystem, aligning with its transformation into what it calls the “next-generation crypto exchange.”

