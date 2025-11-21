Gate Founder Dr. Han Delivers Keynote In Malta On Building Globally Integrated Crypto Ecosystem

In Brief Gate CEO Dr. Han outlined the company’s evolution into a global crypto ecosystem, highlighting its focus on transparency, security, compliance, strategic partnerships, and more.

On the evening of November 20th, Gate Founder and CEO Dr. Han delivered a keynote at the Gate Europe Exclusive VIP Dinner in Malta, presenting the platform’s global strategic roadmap and perspectives on industry trends. In his address, Dr. Han reviewed Gate’s journey since its founding in 2013, highlighting how the company has built an international cryptocurrency ecosystem guided by transparency, security, and compliance, while also outlining expectations for future growth.

Dr. Han explained that Gate has grown from a small early-stage team into a global cryptocurrency ecosystem platform. Initially focused on spot trading, the company has expanded its offerings in response to user demand and ongoing innovation, gradually establishing a stable and reliable trading infrastructure and extending it to Web3 products, including trading, custody, payments, and on-chain services. Today, Gate operates a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates these functions and a broad range of related products. He emphasized that this growth demonstrates not only Gate’s commitment to technological advancement but also its strategic approach to global market expansion and service diversification, providing users with secure, efficient, and integrated solutions for managing cryptocurrency assets.

Gate Strengthens Global Presence And Industry Leadership Through Partnerships And Commitment To Innovation

Dr. Han highlighted Gate’s strategic collaborations with globally recognized brands, such as Oracle Red Bull Racing in Formula 1 and FC Internazionale Milano. These partnerships have enhanced Gate’s international visibility and reinforced its position as a leading player in the global cryptocurrency market. By engaging with top-tier global partners, Gate continues to showcase its technological innovations and ecosystem vision to a wider audience, strengthening both user confidence and industry recognition.

Dr. Han noted that the cryptocurrency industry has experienced transformation in recent years. Regulatory environments in many regions have moved from uncertainty toward greater clarity, traditional financial institutions are increasing their participation, and crypto-based payments, investment products, and financial applications are becoming more widely adopted. He emphasized that the market has expanded dramatically compared to a decade ago: Bitcoin has evolved from a minor experimental asset to a mainstream global asset ranked among the top ten by market capitalization. Over the past twelve years, Bitcoin’s value has multiplied thousands of times, and the number of cryptocurrency users has grown from around one million to over 670 million, highlighting the growing role of cryptocurrency assets in long-term investment strategies. Dr. Han observed that this fast growth presents extensive opportunities for new projects and next-generation financial applications, while also requiring platforms to maintain advanced technical capabilities and strong risk management systems.

Despite the sector’s growth, Dr. Han acknowledged ongoing challenges, including security vulnerabilities, transparency issues, risk management, and regulatory compliance. Gate continues to address these challenges through a strategy built on three core principles: transparency, technology, and compliance. By strengthening security infrastructure, increasing operational transparency, and expanding adherence to global regulations, Gate aims to ensure sustainable and stable growth within a dynamic and evolving market.

Enhancing Transparency, Security, And Global Compliance For Trusted And Resilient Crypto Services

The company emphasizes transparency by providing full Proof of Reserves (PoR) through zero-knowledge proof technology, with open-source verification that enables users globally to independently confirm custodial assets. Dr. Han noted that Gate’s custodial holdings have surpassed $10 billion and continue to grow steadily, highlighting that open-source transparency enhances user confidence and establishes an industry benchmark for operational clarity.

In terms of security, Gate has developed its own custody infrastructure, including a cold-hot wallet system, security frameworks, and risk management protocols. All core components are internally developed to ensure platform reliability and safeguard user assets. Dr. Han explained that proprietary technology enables Gate to offer stronger protection against market volatility and potential risks while maintaining a stable and efficient trading environment.

On compliance, Gate Technology Ltd., part of the Gate Group, has obtained the MiCA license from the Malta Financial Services Authority to provide cryptocurrency asset exchange and custody services. Other Gate entities have secured or completed regulatory registrations, licenses, authorizations, or approvals in jurisdictions including Malta, the Bahamas, Japan, Australia, and Dubai. Dr. Han emphasized that Gate actively engages with regulators worldwide to promote a stable and sustainable industry environment and provide dependable protections for users and partners. He noted that a strong global compliance framework not only supports Gate’s long-term growth but also ensures a secure and trustworthy environment for users worldwide.

Gate Outlines Global Talent Strategy And Strategic Vision To Advance Crypto Ecosystem

Dr. Han highlighted Gate’s focus on a global talent strategy, actively seeking skilled professionals from the cryptocurrecny and technology sectors. He invited individuals with innovative thinking and international perspectives to contribute to the development of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. This emphasis on talent supports Gate’s growth in technology development, product innovation, and operational excellence, ultimately enhancing the quality of services offered to users.

During his keynote, Dr. Han also presented Gate’s strategic vision for a globally integrated cryptocurrency ecosystem, reaffirming the company’s guiding principles of transparency, security, and compliance. He emphasized that Gate will continue to advance technological innovation, expand its ecosystem, and maintain alignment with regulatory standards to provide secure, efficient, and transparent cryptocurrency asset services. The company aims to create a cohesive global ecosystem, establish an industry standard for sustainable growth, and contribute to the development of a more mature and resilient global cryptocurrecny market.

