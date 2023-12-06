Markets News Report
December 06, 2023

Dogecoin (DOGE) Liquidations Surpass $2.67 Million Amidst Market Volatility

by
Published: December 06, 2023 at 3:14 am Updated: December 06, 2023 at 3:14 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 06, 2023 at 3:14 am

In Brief

In the last hour, Dogecoin and ORDI have seen liquidations exceeding $2.67 million and $2.15 million respectively, contributing to a total network liquidation of over $10 million, reflecting significant market volatility.

Dogecoin and ORDI Face Substantial Liquidations Amid Market Fluctuations

Recent data from Coinglass revealed a notable increase in liquidations within the cryptocurrency market, with Dogecoin (DOGE) and ORDI experiencing significant losses.

In the past hour, Dogecoin’s liquidation surpassed $2.67 million, while ORDI’s exceeded $2.15 million. This trend is indicative of the heightened market activity and volatility in the cryptocurrency sector.

The entire network faced liquidations amounting to more than $10 million, with DOGE and ORDI accounting for a significant portion of this value. This surge in liquidations reflects the dynamic nature of the crypto market.

For DOGE, the liquidation included $338,900 from long orders and $1.7595 million from short orders. The breakdown provides insights into the current market sentiment and investor behavior regarding Dogecoin.

ORDI’s liquidation totaled $2.1572 million, with long orders constituting the entire amount — indicating a considerable market shift for ORDI, impacting both investors and the broader market.

Source: Coinglass

The high value of liquidations in both DOGE and ORDI showcases the ongoing volatility and unpredictability within the cryptocurrency market. These fluctuations can have significant implications for investors and traders.

The substantial liquidations highlight concerns regarding market stability and the inherent risks associated with investing in cryptocurrencies. These events underscore the need for cautious investment strategies in the volatile crypto market.

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, the recent liquidations of DOGE and ORDI serve as a reminder of the risks involved in trading digital assets. Investors and traders are advised to remain vigilant and informed to navigate these market dynamics effectively.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Sky Mavis and Foonie Magus Partner to Launch Web3 God Game ‘Apeiron’ on Ronin

by Victor Dey
December 05, 2023

Algorithmiq Achieves Quantum Computing Breakthrough in Drug Discovery at IBM Summit

by Victor Dey
December 05, 2023

Bastion’s COO Caroline Friedman Says “Regulatory Compliance Key to Building Customer Trust”

by Victor Dey
December 04, 2023

MongoDB Integrates Atlas Vector Search with AWS’ Amazon Bedrock to Boost Generative AI Models

by Victor Dey
December 01, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Elon Musk’s AI Venture xAI Plans to Raise $1 Billion in Equity Offering

by Kumar Gandharv
December 06, 2023

Hong Kong Monetary Authority to Issue Second Tokenized Green Bond

by Nik Asti
December 06, 2023

IBM Launches ‘Hyper Protect OSO’, a Cold Storage Tech to Bolster Crypto Asset Security

by Nik Asti
December 06, 2023

Cisco Introduces AI Assistant for Intelligent Cyber Threat Management

by Kumar Gandharv
December 06, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Elon Musk’s AI Venture xAI Plans to Raise $1 Billion in Equity Offering
News Report Technology
Elon Musk’s AI Venture xAI Plans to Raise $1 Billion in Equity Offering
by Kumar Gandharv
December 6, 2023
Hong Kong Monetary Authority to Issue Second Tokenized Green Bond
Business Markets News Report
Hong Kong Monetary Authority to Issue Second Tokenized Green Bond
by Nik Asti
December 6, 2023
IBM Launches ‘Hyper Protect OSO’, a Cold Storage Tech to Bolster Crypto Asset Security
News Report Technology
IBM Launches ‘Hyper Protect OSO’, a Cold Storage Tech to Bolster Crypto Asset Security
by Nik Asti
December 6, 2023
Cisco Introduces AI Assistant for Intelligent Cyber Threat Management
News Report Technology
Cisco Introduces AI Assistant for Intelligent Cyber Threat Management
by Kumar Gandharv
December 6, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.