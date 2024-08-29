Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Holders Put Rivalry Aside To Rush ETFSwap (ETFS) At $0.01831

Share this article







by Gregory Pudovsky To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

As the meme coin market plunges further, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders seek more lucrative opportunities. Although both cryptocurrencies are known rivals, their investors find common ground in the latest revolutionary altcoin, ETFSwap (ETFS). This token continues to pique the interest of investors across the globe due to its durability and fast-paced presale growth. Detailed in this article are other reasons why Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors believe buying ETFSwap (ETFS) at $0.01831 is advantageous.

ETFSwap (ETFS) Gears For 10,000% Upswing As Presale Gains Popularity Amongst Memecoin Holders

The ETFSwap (ETFS) presale is one of the major headlines in all crypto news outlets today. This is because of the platform’s exquisite features and immaculate peculiarities. Many experts have described ETFSwap (ETFS) as revolutionary due to its impressive unification of traditional finance and crypto.

With ETFSwap (ETFS), investors can conveniently trade crypto tokens for lucrative Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like Futures, Commodity, and Leverage. This makes it one of the most seamless RWA platforms. Also, investors can enjoy the best of Decentralized Finance with its custom AI trading tools.

Investment recommendations, sentimental and predictive analysis, and round-the-clock data are some of the services these AI tools render. ETFSwap (ETFS) also runs a profitable scheme that provides cool incentives for investors who enjoy staking. These incentives include an APR of 87%, decision-making rights, 10X leverage on perpetual trading, and premium access to optimized liquidity.

Multiple analysts have praised the ETFSwap (ETFS) team for their efficient measures in ensuring asset safety. This platform exhibited transparency by doxxing its team in a KYC verification audit performed by SolidProof. However, user identity is protected as it eliminates KYC verification from its sign-up processes.

The ETFS token is available on the platform’s website at only $0.01831 per token. This presale continues to sell out fast while receiving incredible predictions. According to analysts, the newly found interest of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors in this cryptocurrency positions it for a 10,000% upshoot.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Leaves Holders In Panic As It Falls From Weekly 7% Surge

On August 20th, Dogecoin (DOGE) shocked the market with a 7.50% surge to $0.115, yielding substantial profits for holders. However, at the time of writing, anxiety fills the meme coin market as Dogecoin (DOGE) enters the red zone. Holders are beginning to sell their DOGE tokens to protect their profits from the plunge.

Although this dip is below 5%, analysts fear Dogecoin (DOGE) may fall lower. While some investors remain hopeful for a spike to $0.5, others play safe by indulging in the ETFSwap (ETFS) presale. Despite its current performance, Dogecoin (DOGE) may achieve a new outlook as the market recovers.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Balance As It Falls Below Expectations

Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors have also recorded losses as this token’s price dips following a 10% increase. This cryptocurrency has failed to overcome the market’s volatility as it remains one of the victims of violent swings. As a result, Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders have begun seeking solace in more profitable ventures like ETFSwap (ETFS).

In December 2023, Shiba Inu (SHIB) received bullish projections from various enthusiasts in the market. According to their forecasts, Shiba Inu (SHIB) should have been trading above $1 by now. However, this meme coin has continued to trade without yielding substantial ROIs for investors.

Final Thoughts On ETFSwap (ETFS) Being The Center Of Attraction For Dogecoin (DOGE) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders

Although Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) compete highly with each other on the charts, they have failed to thrill the market with their performances. Many of their holders described their run in Q3 as subpar and ETFSwap (ETFS), the next big cryptocurrency. As these holders flock into this platform’s exciting presale, analysts say a 10,000% surge to $1.83 from the ETFS token is in view. Investors can gain a headstart with a 50% bonus using the promo code “ETFS50” before the presale reaches a sold-out climax.

For more information about the ETFS Presale:

Visit ETFSwap Presale

Join The ETFSwap Community

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Gregory, a digital nomad hailing from Poland, is not only a financial analyst but also a valuable contributor to various online magazines. With a wealth of experience in the financial industry, his insights and expertise have earned him recognition in numerous publications. Utilising his spare time effectively, Gregory is currently dedicated to writing a book about cryptocurrency and blockchain. More articles Gregory Pudovsky