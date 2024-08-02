en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
August 02, 2024

DODO Unveils DIP-21 Proposal, Aiming To Migrate 20M DODO Tokens To Base Mainnet

by
Published: August 02, 2024 at 6:30 am Updated: August 02, 2024 at 6:30 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: August 02, 2024 at 6:30 am

In Brief

DODO released a proposal, which suggests migrating and distributing 20 million DODO tokens to the Base Mainnet for future trading rewards.

DODO Unveils DIP-21 Proposal, Aiming To Migrate 20M DODO Tokens To Base Mainnet

Decentralized exchange (DEX) DODO announced that its community has put forward the DIP-21 proposal, which suggests migrating and distributing 20 million DODO tokens to the Base Mainnet for future trading rewards aimed at attracting a broader user base and increasing protocol revenue. The voting process for the proposal will start today and conclude on August 7th.

Base represents an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain designed to provide a secure, cost-effective, and developer-friendly environment for on-chain development. It is a Layer 2 solution developed in partnership with Optimism using its OP Stack.

The exchange was deployed across fifteen blockchains to date. However, the deployment itself is not enough to attract new traders and increase trading volumes. In order to more effectively utilize the value within the network ecosystems, DODO suggests migrating tokens and initiating reward campaigns.

Integrating DODO into the Base will offer users access to DODO’s Proactive Market Maker (PMM), which provides highly capital-efficient liquidity pools and SmartTrade, among other features. Meanwhile, rewards are anticipated to attract liquidity providers (LPs) and enhance trading volumes for protocols in their growth phase. Additionally, offering incentives in the form of DODO tokens on Base is anticipated to raise the amount of DODO holders, supporting the growth of the project’s community.

DODO’s DODOchain Launches Initial Phase Of Its MACH AVS Mainnet 

This project is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that employs a PMM algorithm. It offers solutions for liquidity creation, covering stablecoins, popular cryptocurrencies, and new tokens. The platform focuses on user-friendliness, enabling token creation, fundraising, and liquidity mining without the need for coding skills.

Recently, it announced that its omni-trading Layer 3 blockchain, DODOchain, has launched the first phase of its MACH Actively Validated Service (AVS) mainnet. DODOchain MACH, an AVS on EigenLayer developed by AltLayer, offers fast finality and is designed to enhance trading efficiency with fast transaction processing.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

FinTax Expands To Australia Now Supporting Crypto Tax Management And Reporting Across Its Services

by Alisa Davidson
August 02, 2024

Commonwealth Launches Century Airdrop, Offering 4,000 Jiang Bo Yue BOX NFTs

by Alisa Davidson
August 02, 2024

Pixels Launches Guild Crop Wars Event For Guild Members Featuring $85,000 PIXEL In Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
August 02, 2024

Bitlayer Unveils Launch Of Its Track Pack Development And Security Toolkit For Builders

by Alisa Davidson
August 02, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

FinTax Expands To Australia Now Supporting Crypto Tax Management And Reporting Across Its Services

by Alisa Davidson
August 02, 2024

Commonwealth Launches Century Airdrop, Offering 4,000 Jiang Bo Yue BOX NFTs

by Alisa Davidson
August 02, 2024

Pixels Launches Guild Crop Wars Event For Guild Members Featuring $85,000 PIXEL In Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
August 02, 2024

Bitlayer Unveils Launch Of Its Track Pack Development And Security Toolkit For Builders

by Alisa Davidson
August 02, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
FinTax Expands To Australia Now Supporting Crypto Tax Management And Reporting Across Its Services
Business News Report Technology
FinTax Expands To Australia Now Supporting Crypto Tax Management And Reporting Across Its Services
by Alisa Davidson
August 2, 2024
Commonwealth Launches Century Airdrop, Offering 4,000 Jiang Bo Yue BOX NFTs
Lifestyle News Report Technology
Commonwealth Launches Century Airdrop, Offering 4,000 Jiang Bo Yue BOX NFTs
by Alisa Davidson
August 2, 2024
Pixels Launches Guild Crop Wars Event For Guild Members Featuring $85,000 PIXEL In Rewards
Lifestyle News Report Technology
Pixels Launches Guild Crop Wars Event For Guild Members Featuring $85,000 PIXEL In Rewards
by Alisa Davidson
August 2, 2024
Bitlayer Unveils Launch Of Its Track Pack Development And Security Toolkit For Builders
News Report Technology
Bitlayer Unveils Launch Of Its Track Pack Development And Security Toolkit For Builders
by Alisa Davidson
August 2, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.