DePIN Innovation Powers German Industry 5.0 Movement With 51nodes And World Mobile

In Brief 51nodes is partnering with World Mobile Chain to deploy DePIN solutions and blockchain-driven apps in Europe’s industrial sector and launch a $5 million grant program.

German blockchain technology integration expert, 51nodes, has revealed plans to collaborate with World Mobile Chain, the Layer 3 blockchain created by World Mobile, in order to implement decentralized physical infrastructure solutions and blockchain-driven applications. This partnership aims to deploy practical, data-driven applications that focus on tokenized assets in Europe’s industrial sector, using secure, enterprise-level automation to enhance operational efficiency and create new business prospects.

“We are excited to partner with World Mobile on this cutting-edge initiative and to partner with several industry leaders for the related projects,” says Jochen Kassberger, Co-Founder and Managing Director of 51nodes, in a written statement. “These projects will redefine how assets and data sets are structured, tokenized, and commercialized using blockchain technology,” he added.

As part of this initiative, a $5 million grant program will support 50 projects, with each receiving up to $100,000 to investigate decentralized infrastructure applications. Prominent German and European companies will play a major role in participating in these grant projects and in helping to develop and expand these initiatives.

Advancing Real-World Asset Tokenization And DePIN Solutions

Supported by blockchain-driven automation and grants from World Mobile Chain, these projects aim to create structured, tokenized asset frameworks designed to improve security, enhance rating systems, and simplify the commercialization of data, inventories, and financial assets across various industries. 51nodes has already showcased this approach with leading industry clients, using its expertise in corporate blockchain integration to validate the model’s effectiveness.

For instance, tokenizing geospatial data and sensor information from autonomous vehicles, while enabling better coordination of industrial processes, is one example of how these grant projects will maintain top security standards for partners in critical infrastructure sectors, all while laying the foundation for future data markets.

As industries shift toward blockchain-based automation, they will need to adapt to new financial and identity standards—ranging from stablecoins and CBDCs to Digital Product Passports and decentralized corporate identity solutions. With the U.S. driving the adoption of digital assets, European businesses face increasing pressure to incorporate these technologies. 51nodes is ensuring they have the necessary tools and expertise to do so efficiently.

This initiative combines 51nodes’ established expertise in blockchain integration with World Mobile Chain’s infrastructure on Base, supported by specialized insights from leading industry partners. Together, they aim to enhance data monetization, simplify asset transactions, and improve automation through real-world oracles, pushing past outdated systems and addressing the challenges of existing Layer 2 solutions.

Collaborative projects like these will act as practical models for industries seeking to use blockchain technology for secure data automation, efficient asset management, and streamlined financial processes. Funded projects may involve notarizing sensor data, creating marketplaces for vehicle-generated and geospatial insights, managing decentralized Internet of Things (IoT) networks in agriculture, supporting efficient telecom network deployments, facilitating seamless vehicle charging sector connections, or enabling autonomous machinery to perform predefined actions based on real-time, on-chain data—all of which showcase the potential of this partnership.

