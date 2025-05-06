DeFi Without Borders: How Interoperability Is Shaping Next-Gen Finance

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief At the Hack Seasons Conference, DeFi leaders discussed the path to seamless interoperability, emphasizing chain abstraction, user-friendly design, and hybrid multi- and cross-chain strategies as key to creating a frictionless DeFi experience by 2025.

At the forefront of blockchain innovation, this Hack Seasons Conference brought together leading voices in decentralized finance (DeFi) to tackle one of the industry’s most pressing challenges: interoperability. Moderated by Francesco Andreoli, Director of Developer Relations at MetaMask, the panel featured representatives from deBridge, ether.fi, Orderly, and Blum, who shared actionable insights on building a seamless and user-friendly DeFi ecosystem.

The discussion centered around enhancing the user experience by eliminating technical barriers such as gas fees, seed phrases, and complex wallet interactions. The panel emphasized the importance of making blockchain infrastructure invisible through chain abstraction, allowing users to interact with DeFi applications without needing to understand the underlying technology or which blockchain their transaction is running on.

A key point of debate was the trade-off between multi-chain and cross-chain strategies. Multi-chain deployments offer isolated security per chain, while cross-chain solutions enable real-time liquidity movement across ecosystems. The panel suggested that a hybrid approach could combine the strengths of both models.

In addition, they highlighted persistent challenges in developer tooling and user onboarding. There is a clear need for better infrastructure, including more efficient SDKs, gas abstraction tools, and flexible wallet options to cater to users with different levels of technical comfort and security preferences.

A Glimpse Into the Future of Interoperability: What Should We Expect Next?

Looking ahead, the panel expressed strong optimism. With the rise of new chain abstraction layers and improved UX design, 2025 could mark a turning point for interoperable DeFi. The focus is shifting toward building consumer-first applications that prioritize ease of use over technical complexity.

The ultimate vision is clear: a DeFi world where users can navigate across multiple chains seamlessly and intuitively, without even realizing they’ve switched networks.

Watch the full panel discussion to explore the ideas and innovations shaping the future of DeFi interoperability.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson