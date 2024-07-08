DeBank Initiates Airdrop To Reward Active Users, Opens XP Token Claim Page

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief DeFi portfolio tracking app DeBank opened XP claim page enabling users to complete their claims within a month-long window.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) portfolio tracking application DeBank (XP) announced that it has completed a snapshot of user activity at 0:00 UTC on July 4th and all active addresses are now eligible to claim their initial XP airdrop. The XP claim page is currently accessible through DeBank, and participants have a month-long window to complete their claims.

According to the announcement, XP tokens were distributed via airdrop to addresses holding funds of at least $0 and meeting specific criteria, including being active on-chain in 2024, which means initiating at least one transaction and also being active on DeBank during the same period. Each address’s initial XP allocation will be determined based on its on-chain assets, credit, and Web3 social ranking as recorded on DeBank.

Additionally, users have the opportunity to earn additional bonuses by entering a referral code or referring friends to join the platform. Both the referring and referred users will receive an extra XP amounting to 5% of the referred user’s claimed XP, up to a maximum of 50 XP per claim.

Furthermore, users can engage in Quests initiated by Official Accounts to earn continuous rewards and XP with the platform providing a ranking feature that enables participants to monitor their progress.

1/6



Ready to finally meet with your long-awaited DeBank XP? Let it witness your on-chain journey, and boost with DeBank!



Snapshot was taken at 0:00, July 4th (UTC+0). All active addresses have the chance to claim an initial XP airdrop. Check it now!

👉 https://t.co/Gum7P9xJl2 pic.twitter.com/uyrK540bgY — DeBank (@DeBankDeFi) July 8, 2024

DeBank Introduces Quest Feature To Promote User Engagement Across Project Communities And Protocols

DeBank functions as a DeFi management platform and Web3 messenger application, offering users a comprehensive view of their assets and facilitating connections among Web3 participants. It features a DeFi dashboard for monitoring portfolios and accessing analytics related to decentralized lending protocols, stablecoins, margin trading platforms, and decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

It also provides annual percentage yield (API) endpoints for developers to integrate user, blockchain, protocol, and token information into their applications.

Recently, DeBank launched Quest, a new feature within its platform designed to incentivize user engagement with project communities and protocols, giving an opportunity to receive rewards from it. Quests are accessible through verified Official Accounts and involve two types of actions, such as community and on-chain actions, enabling projects to define tasks and actions that encourage users to interact more actively with the community or participate in on-chain protocols.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson