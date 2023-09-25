Dawn Capital Raises €660 Million to Fuel Europe’s B2B Software Revolution

European B2B software investment firm Dawn Capital has raised €660 million to support the continent’s software innovators. This funding comprises €580 million for Dawn V, an early-stage B2B software fund, and an €80 million follow-on fund, Dawn Opportunities III.

The investment strategy will focus on partnering with world-class founders who are developing game-changing software solutions across the technology spectrum, spanning from infrastructure to end-user applications. Dawn’s team will prioritize companies that promise long-term value creation and have the potential to drive substantial change within the enterprise landscape for the coming decade.

Dawn Capital has already initiated its investment strategy, backing promising startups such as Fonoa, a tax compliance platform, Cover Genius, an embedded insurance platform, and FlowX.AI, an application modernization platform. These investments exemplify Dawn’s commitment to supporting companies that demonstrate strong traction, offer market-leading products, and have the potential to capture multi-billion-dollar global market opportunities.

Haakon Overli, General Partner at Dawn Capital, expressed confidence in the European B2B software landscape, noting that challenging times often result in companies delivering even greater value and resilience:

“We founded Dawn to support founders building global B2B software leaders from Europe, and this ethos has not changed. We firmly believe it is a great point in the cycle to be investing and see the opportunity in Europe only increasing.”

Since its establishment in 2007, Dawn Capital has raised over $2 billion from leading global investors to invest in Europe’s top-tier B2B software companies. Moreover, Dawn’s performance has earned it recognition as Europe’s top-performing venture capital fund manager in 2023.



The London-based firm’s portfolio includes over 80 category-leading companies founded across 16 European countries, including notable successes such as Mimecast, iZettle, Tink, LeanIX, and current unicorns Collibra, Dataiku, and Quantexa.

