Cysic Network And Electron Labs Join Forces To Accelerate Hardware-Optimized ZK-Proof Bundling

In Brief Cysic has collaborated with Electron Labs to bring high-performance hardware acceleration to the universal ZK-proof aggregation layer.

Layer 1 provider, Cysic announced its collaboration with Electron Labs, bringing high-performance hardware acceleration to the universal ZK-proof aggregation layer. This integration enhances Electron’s proof-bundling infrastructure, making the process of ZK proof generation and verification faster and more efficient by minimizing computational overhead involved in aggregating ZK-proofs at scale.

Electron’s platform is designed to aggregate and optimize ZK-proofs, ensuring both scalability and maximum efficiency. With its advanced technology, Electron unifies proofs from a variety of sources, thus reducing costs and improving accessibility for both developers and end-users, strengthening the ZK ecosystem as a whole.

“Joining hands with Electron is a critical step for Cysic,” said Leo Fan, Co-Founder of Cysic, in a written statement. “Our ultimate goal is to create a truly decentralized zero-knowledge proving infrastructure and make ZK tech more accessible for industries like finance, healthcare, and identities,” he added.

Cysic And Electron To Overcome ZK Scalability Barriers, Targeting Real-Time Adoption Across Industries

Although current zero-knowledge (ZK) proving systems offer powerful privacy and scalability benefits, their performance remains constrained by the large computational resources required to generate even a single proof. This bottleneck poses a challenge for industries that demand real-time capabilities, limiting broader deployment of ZK solutions.

While early steps toward adoption are underway—with institutions like Deutsche Bank and the Bank of England, as well as governments such as Buenos Aires, exploring ZK-based technologies—the technology is still in its early stages of widespread integration.

In order to address these challenges, Cysic and Electron have partnered to combine their respective strengths: Cysic’s custom ASIC hardware accelerators and Electron’s optimized proof-generation infrastructure. The collaboration aims to make real-time, scalable applications more viable by lowering the cost of proof generation, improving throughput, and enabling seamless interoperability across blockchain networks.

Cysic positions itself as a key enabler of next-generation ZK infrastructure, offering a high-performance, decentralized ZK-proof layer built on cutting-edge hardware. Its ecosystem includes the Cysic Network, a decentralized solution for proof generation and verification that runs on proprietary ASICs, and two products—ZK Air and ZK Pro—designed for lightweight client-side and high-efficiency server-side proving, respectively.

Cysic’s progress is reflected in its Phase 2 testnet, which recorded 190,000 active participants and processed 8.4 million transactions—figures that suggest strong developer interest in building with decentralized ZK-proof technologies.

