Cysic Launches Its Testnet And Unveils Verifier Season Campaign, Granting Community With Validator Node Whitelists

In Brief Cysic launches its testnet and unveils Verifier Season Campaign, offering participants first 1,000 spots on the Verifier Node Whitelist.

Zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) generation layer, Cysic announced its plans to launch an incentivized testnet.

The testnet will be implemented in multiple stages. During each stage, validator and prover nodes will be introduced in batches to provide the necessary computing power for ZKP generation and verification. In each phase, Cysic will offer a limited number of free nodes as community incentives. The initial phase will include 1,000 validator nodes, which will be available through a whitelist mechanism. These validator nodes will be allocated to core community contributors, active participants, and partners.

Furthermore, starting today, Cysic is launching its Verifier Season Campaign, offering the first 1,000 spots on the Verifier Node Whitelist to dedicated community members, key contributors, and event participants.

By securing a spot on the Verifier Node Whitelist, users will have the opportunity to contribute computing power to enhance ZKPs and earn rewards once the Cysic Testnet launches. This incentivized testnet phase is restricted to verifiers to ensure network stability and encourage wider community participation.

In order to secure a spot on the Verifier Node Whitelist, users are encouraged to participate in upcoming community events on the messaging platform Discord. Additionally, they can complete tasks on Galxe within the Cysor Pioneer Drop quest collection, and stay active. Whitelist spots will be awarded to community members who have demonstrated past engagement and contributions.

🔷How to get the Verifier Node Whitelist？

1️⃣ Join upcoming community events

Discord🔗：https://t.co/7jJrWTS4Mp



2️⃣ Complete Galxe tasks

Join Galxe and complete all current and upcoming tasks in the Cysor Pioneer Drop quest collection

Galxe🔗: https://t.co/uenzRdaZOS



3️⃣… — Cysic (@cysic_xyz) July 19, 2024

Cysic Raises $12M To Accelerate ZKPs Development

It is a protocol that provides comprehensive zero-knowledge proving and verification services. It supports an ecosystem where participants can earn rewards through contributions of computing power, staking, and involvement in governance.

Recently, Cysic raised $12 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by HashKey Capital and OKX Ventures, among other investors. The funds will be used to accelerate the development of ZKPs, aiming for faster, more cost-effective, user-friendly, and decentralized solutions.

