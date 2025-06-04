Cudis Unveils CUDIS Token And Details Tokenomics Ahead Of Season 1 Airdrop, Sets June 5 Claim Start

In Brief Cudis has released the tokenomics for its CUDIS token ahead of the Season 1 airdrop claims period, which is scheduled to open on June 5th at 12:00 PM UTC.

Longevity-focused blockchain protocol Cudis introduced its native digital asset, the CUDIS token, and released detailed tokenomics in advance of its scheduled airdrop claims period for Season 1. The claim window is set to open on June 5th at 12:00 PM UTC, and participants will be required to connect their verified Solana wallets to claim their airdrop rewards. The deadline for claiming is August 31st at 12:00 PM UTC.

The CUDIS token functions as the foundational asset within the Cudis ecosystem, supporting transactional activity, incentivizing user engagement, and enabling the tokenization of digital wellness data projected to scale over time. The token is designed to facilitate efficient and transparent distribution of value throughout the ecosystem, with an emphasis on long-term sustainability and data ownership.

The total supply of CUDIS tokens is fixed at 1 billion, with an initial circulation of 247.5 million tokens—equivalent to 24.75% of the total—at the time of the Token Generation Event (TGE). Of the full supply, 25% has been designated for community incentives across multiple rollout phases. Further allocations include 17% for investors, 15% each for ecosystem initiatives and team members, 9% to the treasury, 8.13% for marketing and strategic partnerships, 5.87% for liquidity provision, and 5% for advisors.

For Season 1, the platform has earmarked 50 million tokens, equivalent to 5% of the total supply, for distribution to more than 60,000 eligible users. Token allocations vary based on user activity, with estimates indicating over 60,000 tokens for the leading participant, 13,000+ for those in the top 100, and over 4,000 for those ranking within the top 1,000.

Cudis has also announced mechanisms for participants to increase their token rewards. Users may stake their CUDIS holdings to earn returns reportedly reaching up to 150% annual percentage yield (APY). Additional benefits for Season 2 include the opportunity to earn up to a 3x points multiplier. Further information regarding staking functionality and the next phase of the campaign is expected to be released in the near future.

Cudis: What Is It?

Cudis positions itself as a protocol, aiming to make the concept of extended, healthy living measurable, personalized, and incentivized. It integrates wearable technology, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-based Super App to give individuals control over their health-related data. Users can access real-time insights into their biological health, receive recommendations backed by scientific research, and explore a curated selection of longevity-oriented products, programs, and services. The platform introduces a reward mechanism that assigns tangible economic value to health improvements, effectively framing longevity as a trackable and tradable asset.

The system allows users to monitor and quantify their biological markers continuously, leveraging AI to deliver actionable strategies grounded in evidence-based medicine while filtering out non-validated health content. Personalized recommendations enhance user experience by aligning wellness offerings with individual health profiles. The incentive model is structured to reinforce user engagement and behavior aligned with long-term health optimization, integrating economic benefits into the broader framework of proactive healthcare.

According to the roadmap outlined by the CUDIS development team, post-Token Generation Event (TGE) efforts will be directed toward expanding and refining the protocol’s core offerings. Planned developments in the third and fourth quarters include the launch of premium health and wellness services tailored for a select group of users, the introduction of a Longevity Launchpad designed to support innovation in the space, an updated version of the CUDIS AI Coach aimed at enhancing personalized health guidance, and the rollout of a Longevity Data Marketplace intended to facilitate secure, permissioned exchange of wellness data within the ecosystem.

