theMiracle Powers In-Wallet Benefits Within MetaMask’s New Rewards Experience

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief MetaMask launches a redesigned Rewards tab with theMiracle, delivering behaviour-driven on-chain rewards and personalised benefits, turning wallets into contextual engagement platforms.

MetaMask has launched a redesigned Rewards tab introducing three new mechanisms through which users can earn and discover value, including a new “Benefits” section powered by theMiracle. This section delivers brand activations and loyalty rewards that are dynamically shaped by users’ on-chain asset holdings, integrating behavioural intelligence and distribution directly into a non-custodial wallet environment.

The update embeds personalised rewards and partner activations within the same interface where users already manage transactions and make on-chain decisions. The aim is to reduce reliance on fragmented external channels for discovering benefits, allowing relevant and claimable rewards to surface within a single trusted application. For ecosystem partners and brands, the system creates a more direct mechanism for engagement, aligning offerings with user activity at the point of interaction. Estimates referenced from a16z’s State of Crypto 2025 suggest there are approximately 40 to 70 million active crypto users globally, highlighting the growing role of wallets as central hubs for discovery, participation, and retention.

Within the Web3 ecosystem, incentive systems such as rewards, loyalty mechanisms, and access-based benefits have long been used to encourage user engagement. However, these value structures have often been distributed across disconnected platforms, making it difficult to match users with relevant opportunities. TheMiracle is positioned as a solution to this fragmentation by combining behavioural analysis with distribution infrastructure, enabling incentives to be delivered based on real-time on-chain activity.

The system functions by identifying user eligibility and behavioural signals derived from blockchain activity, then activating relevant incentives directly within the wallet interface. This approach allows benefits to be surfaced contextually, based on assets held and user actions, without requiring users to actively search across external platforms or campaigns.

“Crypto wallets give a direct view and access into what people care about on-chain,” said Danilo Cerullo, CEO and Co-Founder of theMiracle in a written statement. “When behavioral intelligence and distribution infrastructure live in the same system, wallets stay in a trusted environment, supporting meaningful and loyal connections with their users. Brands reach the right audience, which makes every interaction more relevant,” he added.

“The redesigned Rewards tab reflects where MetaMask is heading, from a place to hold assets to a place where owning and transacting unlocks news experiences and benefits,” said Christian Montoya, Director of Product at MetaMask in a written statement. “theMiracle powers the Benefits section of that experience, connecting users with relevant partner benefits directly inside the wallet at the moment it matters,” he added.

MetaMask Expands Wallet Functionality Into Integrated Digital Ecosystem

From a product perspective, MetaMask has positioned the redesigned Rewards tab as part of a broader evolution of the wallet from a storage tool into a multifunctional environment for ownership, transactions, and access-based experiences. Christian Montoya, Director of Product at MetaMask, noted that the integration reflects a shift toward unlocking new benefits and experiences directly through wallet activity, with partner rewards delivered at the point of relevance.

The collaboration reflects a wider shift in crypto wallet development, where applications are increasingly evolving into integrated digital environments combining payments, identity, access, and reward systems. In this context, the challenge is no longer limited to asset custody or protocol interaction, but extends to ensuring that relevant opportunities are surfaced in real time within a unified interface.

Through the integration of MetaMask’s Rewards framework and theMiracle’s behavioural distribution system, the combined approach aims to align user activity with contextual incentives, ensuring that rewards and activations are delivered in accordance with on-chain behaviour within a single wallet-based environment.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

